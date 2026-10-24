Wheelocity Motors launches new ŠKODA Slavia

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: Wheelocity Motors Pvt. Ltd., the authorised ŠKODA Auto India dealer in Jammu, launched the new ŠKODA Slavia in a function held here today.

The launch was attended by Ranjivv Khajuria, Mudasir Nabi Sheikh and Munish Khajuria, Managing Director of Wheelocity Motors Pvt. Ltd.

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The new ŠKODA Slavia is available in six variants: Classic, Classic+, Signature, Sportline, Prestige and Monte Carlo. Its powertrain options include a 1.0 TSI petrol engine with a six-speed manual transmission, a 1.0 TSI with a new eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission, and a 1.5 TSI paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. The eight-speed automatic is a first-in-segment offering.

The sedan carries a five-star Global NCAP safety rating and comes equipped with six airbags and more than 25 safety features.

Higher variants offer a 360-degree Area View Camera, a 25.6 cm touchscreen infotainment system with an AI Assistant powered by Google Cloud, and a 26.03 cm Virtual Cockpit with turn-by-turn navigation.

Comfort features include electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, Climatronic automatic climate control, an electric sunroof and a rear-seat massager on higher variants.

The updated exterior features LED headlamps, fog lamps and tail lamps with sequential turn indicators, along with new R16 alloy wheels. The colour range now includes Arctic Silver and Cappuccino Beige.

The sporty Monte Carlo edition stands out with red grille accents, Monte Carlo badging, red brake calipers, black R16 alloy wheels and dual-tone colour options.

The new Slavia comes with the ŠKODA Super Care package, offering a four-year or 100,000 km standard warranty, four free services and four years of roadside assistance, backed by a service network spanning more than 190 cities.

Bookings and test drives are now open at Wheelocity Motors, Channi Himmat Highway, Jammu. Deliveries of the Cappuccino Beige colour option are scheduled to begin in December 2026.