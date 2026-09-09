What the State Owes: From Words to Action

Sameer Rekhi

rekhi7sameer@gmail.com

A citizen needs a birth certificate, a caste certificate, a driving licence, a pension, a building permission or a ration card. He goes to the concerned office or applies online. There is a prescribed procedure. There is usually a prescribed time. Sometimes the work is done without difficulty. Sometimes the application moves from one desk to another. A document is missing. A signature is required. The applicant is asked to come again. A week passes. Then another. The citizen often does not know whether the delay is part of the procedure or whether some other factors are at play.

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Jammu and Kashmir has had a law for precisely this situation since 2011. The Jammu and Kashmir Public Services Guarantee Act, 2011, gives a person the right to receive notified public services within the specified time. The Act identifies the officer responsible for providing the service. It also provides for a first appeal and a second appeal when the service is not provided as required. There are provisions for penalties and compensation. The Government continues to add services to the list. The General Administration Department publishes the notified services and the relevant orders. New services were notified in 2025 and again in 2026.

This changes the ordinary conversation at an office. A citizen does not have to ask only, "When will my work be done?" He can ask what the procedure is for the service he has applied for, what the prescribed time is, who the designated officer is and what remedy is available when that time has passed. The law also provides a system for appeals. The Jammu and Kashmir Public Services Guarantee Rules, 2011, provide the procedures and forms through which the system is to operate. The Right to Information Act provides another route. A citizen can ask a public authority for information held by it. He may want to know when a road contract was awarded, what amount was sanctioned, how much was spent, which agency was responsible for the work or what records exist about its completion.

The question does not require a personal connection inside the department. There is a procedure for asking it. There is also a procedure for a grievance. The Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System, or CPGRAMS, allows citizens to register complaints relating to the delivery of public services. A registration number is provided and the complaint can be tracked. Of course, these systems do not remove every difficulty. They do, however, give citizens a record and an opportunity to trace the movement of their application.

Technology has made some of this easier. An application can be submitted from home. A payment can be recorded electronically. A file can be tracked. But technology cannot inspect a kitchen, measure a road or examine a building. Someone still has to do that work. This is where public service becomes visible.

The recent action of the IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe in Maharashtra provides an example. As Food Safety Commissioner, he has led inspections of restaurants, hotels and other food establishments. Inspectors have found expired food, poor hygiene, insects and other violations. Notices have been issued, food seized and licences suspended where action was warranted. There has been considerable public interest in these inspections. Yet inspection is part of the job. Checking kitchens and food records is part of the job, as is taking action when rules are broken. Something seems strange when an officer performing an ordinary duty begins to receive attention usually reserved for something momentous or exceptional.

The same thing was visible in Delhi this week. Food-safety officials inspected two five-star hotels in Aerocity. The inspections found specific deficiencies in both establishments. At Andaz Delhi, inspectors reported about 87 kilograms of expired sweets, along with expired cake bases and bread packets. Some bread reportedly carried duplicate date markings. Vegetarian and non-vegetarian food was not properly segregated. Vegetarian and non-vegetarian cutting boards were found together in a water container. Vegetarian burners were being used for non-vegetarian food. Cockroaches were found near freezers. Houseflies and mosquitoes were reported in food-preparation areas. Spider webs were noted. There were shortcomings in waste management and temperature monitoring. A packet of gutka was found in the bottling plant area.

At JW Marriott, inspectors recorded 59 deficiencies. These included licensing and labelling issues, unclean utensils and food-contact surfaces, cockroaches and fruit flies, spoiled produce, improper storage and inadequate segregation of food. It was disturbing to learn of such conditions in two of the capital's five-star hotels. For many people, it would naturally shake their confidence in the standards they associate with such establishments. At the same time, the names of the hotels are incidental. An inspection does not become extraordinary because the address is prestigious. Nor should the officer conducting it become extraordinary because the inspection was actually carried out.

The larger reform lies in making such conduct routine, rather than a one-time exception. The same applies to public works. A road is sanctioned. A contractor is appointed. Materials are specified. Measurements are recorded. Bills are passed. The work is inspected. There is a person responsible at each stage. When the road later breaks apart, responsibility should not fade into the words, "an inquiry has been ordered." The records should show who approved the design, who supervised the work, who certified its quality, who released the payment and who was responsible for the final inspection. The same principle applies to omissions.

Responsibility has to travel along the whole chain. Those who facilitated a violation, ignored it or knowingly allowed it to continue have their own part in the matter. This is where the citizen needs to know the information and redressal mechanisms available to him. Where and how to apply. What information can be sought. How long the service should take. Where to complain. Where to appeal.

A person who knows that a service is time-bound approaches an office differently from someone who believes that delay is simply part of the government. One who knows that information can be sought under the law approaches a department differently from someone who believes that government records are beyond his reach. The public servant, too, has a defined place in this arrangement. He is not doing a favour. He is performing a public duty. The citizen is not asking for charity, but for a service that the state has undertaken to provide.

The law already contains many of these provisions. The task is to make them visible, usable and ordinary. An aware citizenry that knows its rights can make reforms happen as well as matter. This is also how we begin to challenge the stereotypes of bureaucratic inertia, official apathy, casual conduct, administrative arrogance and the familiar belief that the public can wait.

It is time to undo some of the damage we have already done to our nation, its credibility, its culture and its legacy in the years since 1947.

(The author is a retired IPS officer. )