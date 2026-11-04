Advertisement

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary took a swipe at the BJP over its remarks on National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, saying that what BJP national vice-president Ram Madhav had stated was proof that Ruhullah was working under the BJP's direction.Choudhary's remarks came after Madhav said that Ruhullah's rally in Budgam was being held with the blessings of “our people”. Madhav had also described the developments within the National Conference as an internal matter, while maintaining that the BJP had no involvement in the party's affairs.