What MyArrival Does and How It Fits Into the Official Entry Process

You search for the arrival form your destination requires, and one of the first results is a private website offering to handle it for you. Before you type in passport details, you want to know who runs the site, what it actually does and whether it is a government portal. Take myarrival.com as a working example.

MyArrival is a paid service that helps travelers prepare and submit arrival cards and similar entry forms. This guide explains who runs the service and how an application moves from the first form to the final document. Along the way, it shows where to find each detail on the site.

How commercial travel-document services fit in

Several countries now collect arrival information online. Travelers who search for these forms often find a paid helper before they reach the government portal. A government portal is the direct route. A commercial service may prepare and submit the form on the traveler's behalf. You should know which of the two you are using.

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Any such service is easiest to understand through three facts: who operates it, what role it plays and where its responsibility ends.

Four questions cover most of the ground:

Who provides the service? A transparent commercial service should identify the legal entity behind it and provide contact details.

What role does the site play? It should say plainly whether it is a government portal or a private company acting on your behalf.

Which document are you getting? The site should name the specific form and the country that requires it.

Where does its responsibility end? A clear service explains what it controls and what stays with the government.

The next sections apply these questions to one service, step by step.

Is MyArrival a government service?

No. It is a commercial service run by a private company, Documents Processing Portal LLC. The company lists its address in Sheridan, Wyoming, in the United States. Its About page describes the people behind it as a small distributed team across Europe and Southeast Asia. The company name and address also appear in the site footer and on the Terms page, so you can compare them in a few clicks.

The site states its status in its own words. It calls itself "an independent service, not affiliated with any government." The how-it-works page adds that the arrival card "is issued by the destination, not us."

This division shapes the whole process. The destination government sets the rules. It decides what information is required, when the form can be submitted and how the official process works. The service stands between you and that government system. It collects your details through its own form, prepares the application and sends it on.

In practice, you pay for help with the process, not for a different government decision. The Terms describe the offer as "processing assistance and facilitation services."

Keep this in mind as you read the rest of the site. A commercial service is an optional layer on top of the official procedure, and every other page makes more sense once you see it that way.

How the service works, step by step

According to its how-it-works page, the process follows five steps:

Choose the destination. Each destination card shows the official name of the required document. It also lists the government fee and the service fee. Enter traveler details. You add passport information for each person in your party. A family of four means four sets of passport details in one application. Add trip and contact details. The form asks for items such as flight number, accommodation and purpose of visit. Fields that don't apply to your destination don't appear. Review and pay. A summary screen shows exactly what will be submitted. Payment is by card. Submission and delivery. The service submits the application to the destination government and emails you the result.

You don't need an account to start. Saved traveler details can be reused on later trips, and the how-it-works page says each application is stored in the account for at least 90 days.

One detail concerns timing. Early Submission lets travelers provide their information before the destination's official submission window opens.

The Terms state that applications submitted early may be securely scheduled and processed at the appropriate time. Some government systems allow submission only shortly before travel.

For air travelers, for example, the New Zealand Traveller Declaration opens 24 hours before the trip to New Zealand begins.

That scheduling step doesn't change the division of responsibilities. The service handles the paperwork, while official processing remains with the destination's system.

Where to find the service’s details

If you want to know whether MyArrival is legit, the site’s own pages are the place to start. Most key details appear on more than one page, so they are easy to compare.

The domain. On its Trust & security page, the company says its only website is myarrival.com. Check the address bar before you enter any personal information.

The company details. The legal entity and the Wyoming address should match across the Terms, the refund policy and the contact page.

Contact options. Check that the site provides a support address on its own domain and a contact page.

Account security. The company says it never asks for your account password.

The service fee. At checkout, the service fee appears on a separate line from the government fee. This lets you see what goes to the government and what you pay for the assistance.

What you receive. The site should state which document you'll get and how it arrives. Here, the site names the destination document and says the resulting confirmation is delivered by email.

It also helps to read the Terms before you pay, not after. They describe what the company provides, what falls outside its control and which rules govern the agreement.

If these details line up from page to page, you have a more concrete basis for understanding who you are dealing with.

What the website can and cannot confirm

A commercial site can tell you a lot about itself. This one describes its process, publishes its Terms and a refund policy, and names its support channels. All of these are worth reading before you pay.

The Refund Policy sets out a 100% money-back guarantee. If your documents haven't been delivered yet, you're entitled to a full refund, with no questions asked. The same section also explains how to contact customer support if you have questions about your application or data.

The Trust & security page lists email customer support and says messages are answered by a person. If you have questions about data correction, such as a typo in a passport number, contact support and read the published Terms. The Terms make the user responsible for accurate information. They also warn that incorrect details may lead to delays or rejection by local authorities.

Some things, though, no commercial site can confirm on its own. It can't set a country's entry rules or tell you with authority whether you need a visa. A working service also doesn't mean government approval or guaranteed entry. The service's own pages say the approval decision "stays with the destination government."

For entry requirements, the official source is the destination government, its embassy or its immigration authority. Entry rules can also change at short notice, so check the official page again closer to your travel date. Use the commercial site to understand the service and the official source to understand the rules.

Travel-document help, arrival forms and visas

Three terms often get mixed up, and the difference affects what you should expect.

Travel-document assistance is what a commercial service provides. It helps you prepare and submit forms, but it doesn't issue the underlying government document.

Arrival or entry forms are what many countries require before or on arrival. They include arrival cards and traveler declarations, and sometimes customs or health declarations. The Terms list these types of forms as the core of the offer.

A visa is a separate government-issued travel authorization that may be required before travel. It doesn't by itself guarantee admission.

It is also important to understand whether MyArrival is a visa service, because an arrival card and a visa serve different purposes. The how-it-works page says the service does not handle full visas, with Indonesia's eVOA listed as a separate-product exception.

An arrival card records who is arriving and some details of the trip. It isn't permission to enter, and it doesn't replace a visa. If your destination requires both, you need both, and the immigration decision stays with the destination country.

Questions to settle before you apply

Before you start an application, make sure you can answer these questions:

Which company runs the site?

Is it a government portal or a private service?

Does the information about your destination match the official requirements?

Which document will you receive?

What does the service handle, and what stays with the government?

For example, a government page may list a form under its full official name, and a commercial site may use a shorter label. Confirm which document you actually need before you continue.

If any answer is unclear, check the destination’s official page or contact support before you continue.

A quick checklist before you apply

Check that the domain in your address bar is the one the company names as its own. Confirm that the site describes itself as a private service, not a government body. Find the name of the document, such as the arrival form your destination requires. Read the step-by-step description of the process. Find the company name, address and contact details. Check the entry requirements on the destination's official government source. Make sure you know what the service handles and what the government decides.

Q&A

What is MyArrival used for?

Travelers use it to fill in and submit arrival cards and similar entry forms for supported destinations, such as Indonesia, India and New Zealand. You can add everyone in your party to one application and receive the result by email.

Where should I check the entry rules for my destination?

Go to the destination government's official website or its embassy. A commercial service can help with the form, but the rules come from the official source.

Does an arrival card replace a visa?

No. An arrival card records who is arriving and some details of the trip. A visa is a separate travel authorization issued by the destination government. If your destination requires both, you need both, and the entry decision stays with that country's authorities.

Final thoughts

Getting to know a travel-document service takes only a few minutes. Start with who provides it: a named company, a listed address and a way to reach support. Then look at how the process works and which document you will actually get.

Keep the line between the service and the government clear. The service prepares and submits the application for your arrival card or entry form. The destination's official system processes the submission, while government authorities make any entry decisions. Visa rules and entry requirements come from official sources, and you can check them there yourself.

Once you have these answers, you have a factual basis for deciding whether the service, or any similar one, fits what you need.