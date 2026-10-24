What Jammu learned without the Darbar Move

The four-year suspension is evidence worth studying

Dr Gaurav Vaid

gauravvaid2010@gmail.com

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When the Civil Secretariat reopened in Jammu on 3 November 2025, many hoteliers, landlords and transporters had waited four years for its return. Maharaja Ranbir Singh began the Darbar Move in 1872 to spare the court the climate extremes of each region. The Lieutenant Governor's administration halted it in 2021, and it was restored after the 2024 elections under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The offices reopened in Srinagar on 4 May 2026, following closure in Jammu on 30 April or 2 May, depending on the working week. The relief in Jammu's markets was real, and anyone whose rooms, shops or vehicles fill with the season has a fair claim to value it.

Those four years also give Jammu a rare comparison. How hotels, rents and small businesses fared between 2021 and 2025, set against the years when the move ran in full, is an opportunity for analysis. It would not prove dependence or independence on its own, since much else changed in that period, but it is the kind of evidence a serious assessment should use. This review found no comprehensive assessment that settles the net economic impact of the move. Many claims about its worth rest on the accounts of the people who earn from it, and those accounts deserve respect without being treated as a measurement.

The present arrangement is also smaller than the one older residents remember. Under the order for this year's move, offices moving in camp to Srinagar were limited to 33 percent of staff strength or ten officials, whichever was lower. A special allowance of Rs 25,000 was sanctioned for eligible employees undertaking the move. A summer secretariat keeps working in Jammu, and employees were told they could retain Jammu quarters for their families. The winter order will show whether Jammu should expect a similar ceiling. Any estimate of the extra customers the move brings should begin from those figures and not from the crowds of a decade ago.

An independent assessment would give the debate a firm footing. It should separate new spending from what the city's ordinary economy would have produced anyway, count the jobs created, and record the pressure on housing, roads and water. It should also report who gains, because a landlord with a spare floor and a graduate looking for work experience the same season very differently. The suspension years belong in the study as a comparison period.

What a business does with seasonal income matters more than the income itself. Seasonal demand raises earnings without necessarily producing a permanent job, a new technology or a larger market. A hotel that adds rooms, a supplier that upgrades its equipment and a shopkeeper who takes on an assistant have turned a season into capacity. Money that is spent and gone has not done that.

Jammu has considerable assets to build on. Reasi carries the pilgrimage economy of Vaishno Devi. Kathua and Samba have room for industry. Udhampur and Ramban sit along the NH-44 corridor, which links the region to wider markets. Rajouri and Poonch offer tourism, agriculture and small enterprise. Doda and Kishtwar need development shaped by steep terrain and fragile environments, and a plan drawn for the plains will not serve them. These possibilities need working roads, reliable power, trained people and an administration that coordinates across departments. Announcements without those things have a poor record.

The educational institutions of the region have a part to play. Stronger, more systematic partnerships between colleges, universities, employers and entrepreneurs could help identify the skills the next five years will demand. A student who finishes a degree in Jammu should find a path into local firms, an incubator or a research group within reach of home. Year-round tourism products, processing units that add value to agricultural produce, small manufacturing and professional services all depend on that link between classroom and market. Finance matters as much, since a viable business that cannot raise capital to scale will stay small, or move.

Growth also has to be judged by who benefits, because an expanding market does not lift every section of the economy equally. New businesses create jobs and also compete with established ones. Rising property values reward owners and price out younger families. A larger population raises demand and strains public services. None of this establishes discrimination, and no one should read it that way. Several questions can be answered with data. Are young people in the region getting access to skill training and private employment? Can local enterprises obtain credit and compete for public procurement on transparent terms? Are incentives for tourism, sports and industrial investment published, with clear criteria? Are investment and employment compared across districts, so that gaps between regions are measured and acted upon? The relevant data should be made publicly available so that these questions can be answered through evidence rather than competing assertions.

The aim is to strengthen the capacity of Jammu's own residents and firms to take part in growth. It has nothing to do with shutting out people who arrive in search of a living. Anyone may pursue lawful work and housing in any part of the country, and a confident economy competes for talent from outside while making sure its own people are equipped to succeed.

Behind the economic argument sit households. Across the region, young people pursue degrees and jobs outside their home districts and often outside Jammu. Their reasons are sound, since people go where their skills are valued and their families can feel secure. The consequences show up in homes built for several generations that now house an elderly couple, with children working in other cities. Remittances help with bills and cannot supply daily company. The departures can also thin the pool of experienced professionals who found and run firms, which weakens entrepreneurship in the places that most need it. Jammu invests in educating these young people and then watches the benefit accrue elsewhere. The more useful question for policy is what would make a career at home worth choosing, and what would draw back those who have already built skills and savings in other cities.

Migration within and into the region raises its own questions. Residents in some of the city's fast-expanding neighbourhoods have said their localities are changing. Cities grow because people come for work, schools and housing, and the law protects their right to do so. What the public lacks is the information to judge the scale of change: migration trends, registered property transactions, household occupancy, construction approvals and land-use records. With those figures, a claim of deliberate demographic engineering can be tested and then supported or dropped. Without them, the claim and its denial both travel on impression, and suspicion fills the space where facts should be. A visible change in a neighbourhood establishes neither its size nor its cause. The administration should publish what it holds, explain its planning decisions and show that property and land-use rules are applied evenly.

Planning needs the same discipline. Water supply, sanitation, road capacity, public transport and clinics should be sized to measured population trends, and the city should check whether younger households can still rent or buy where they grew up. The absence of proof for a conspiracy does not excuse ignoring these questions, and visible demographic change does not prove that someone arranged it.

Structural dependence is the more useful way to read this. A region with few alternatives leans on a recurring source of demand. Businesses protect the income, workers protect their jobs, and the arrangement becomes hard to examine because everyone who gains from it has a reason to guard it. Nobody has to design that outcome for it to take hold, and it can be corrected with policy.

Jammu also has to look at how it thinks about itself. A region that spends decades waiting for offices, investment and decisions to arrive from elsewhere begins to see its own role as that of a host, and a host measures success by the guests who come. That is a colonial habit of mind, and nobody else needs to have imposed it. It shows in the way every outside arrival is treated as the main event and every local enterprise as a supporting act. Over a generation, it shapes what parents advise their children and where capital chooses to go. Leaving it behind is long and unglamorous work. It takes a Jammu that trains its own engineers and backs its own founders, until the region's decisions are made, funded and carried out by people who live here. The Darbar Move can sit comfortably inside that future as one welcome season among many. Jammu's confidence should come from what it builds on ordinary days.

Culture belongs in the same plan. The Dogra inheritance lives in the region's language, literature, architecture, institutions and collective memory, and sentiment alone will not carry it forward. Dogri needs a place in classrooms, publishing and public life. Historic buildings need conservation money. Local arts, crafts and festivals need budget lines of their own. Museums and archives should open Jammu's history to students who now meet it mostly in commemorations. A prosperous economy can finance all of this, and a region sure of its history can welcome newcomers without anxiety.

Responsibility for all of it rests with the Government, and also with business leaders, universities, civil society and elected representatives. Five steps would give them a shared agenda:

* Publish an independent assessment of the Darbar Move's economic effect, using the suspension years as a comparison period.

* Adopt a development framework for the Jammu region with public targets for investment, jobs, tourism and youth retention, reviewed in the open each year.

* Open finance, procurement, training and incubation to local enterprises through transparent rules.

* Release population, housing, property and land-use data on a regular schedule.

* Fund Dogra heritage and regional languages as permanent public assets.

When the offices reopen in Jammu for the winter, the markets will fill again. The figure worth watching arrives in April, after they leave: how many jobs, firms and new rooms the season has left behind.