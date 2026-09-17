What Jammu Builds From Here From Strategy to Action

Dr Gaurav Vai

gauravvaid2010@gmail.com

The next chapter of Jammu won't be announced. It will be built. Three articles have led here, and each one left behind a question the next had to answer. The first asked what happens when the thing that made a region important starts to change, a gateway city watching its old role shift under it. The second asked why that mattered economically, why an advantage inherited from geography is never the same as an advantage a region builds for itself. The third looked at what Jammu already has to work with and argued that scattered potential needed focus rather than another list of possibilities. Each piece answered the question the last one raised, and each left behind a harder question for the next.

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This is where that thread runs out, because the question left behind this time isn't about history, geography or strength. It's simpler and harder: what does the region actually build from here?

That means stepping away from the language of potential and looking at the region as it actually is. Jammu doesn't need another catalogue of what it could become, three articles have already made that case. What matters now is what can realistically be built, what can begin now, what will take longer, and where sustained effort is most likely to pay off. Development conversations tend to start with what's easiest to see, a new road, a railway line, an industrial estate, an investment summit. All of it matters. But it's means, not ends. An industrial estate can occupy land for years without the supply chains, skills and enterprises that would turn it into an ecosystem rather than a fenced plot with a signboard. What matters isn't simply what gets built. It's what grows up around it once it's there.

The region isn't starting from zero. Industrial investment is already happening. Tourism is already a major economic activity. Infrastructure has improved. Universities, hospitals, businesses and cultural institutions already exist, assets that plenty of regions would struggle to build from scratch. The latest Economic Survey of Jammu and Kashmir puts tourism's contribution to the Union Territory's GSDP at close to 7 per cent, supporting roughly five lakh livelihoods directly and indirectly. Industrial investment has moved past the announcement stage too: government figures show 2,227 industrial units became operational across Jammu and Kashmir over seven years, representing close to 15,940 crore rupees of investment. In 2025-26 alone, up to December, another 184 units accounted for roughly 5,260 crore and just over 7,400 jobs.

Those numbers change the shape of the conversation. Nobody needs to ask anymore whether Jammu can attract investment or grow tourism, there's now evidence that both are happening. What's less clear is whether the region is getting enough value, depth and continuity out of what's already underway, and that means measuring development differently than it usually gets measured. An investment announced isn't an investment realised. An operational unit isn't automatically the start of a wider ecosystem around it. A tourist arrival isn't a visitor who stays, spends locally and comes back. What actually deserves to be tracked is less glamorous than what makes it into a press release:

how much investment became operational, how many jobs proved sustainable, how many local suppliers benefited, how long visitors stayed, what they spent while they were here.

Tourism makes the point well. The Jammu region recorded more than 1.62 crore domestic tourist visits in 2025, according to provisional district-wise figures, but the distribution was wildly uneven. Reasi alone accounted for over 81 lakh of those visits, while Jammu city recorded roughly 13.4 lakh, with Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar each trailing well behind. The overall figure is impressive, but it doesn't say how much economic value those visitors actually create. If millions arrive for a pilgrimage and spend almost no time anywhere else, a large topline number can conceal a much smaller opportunity underneath it. The goal was never simply more people. It's more reasons for them to stay, more places worth visiting once they're here, more chances to actually spend locally.

Basohli is worth returning to here, because the numbers behind it are exactly the kind of evidence this conversation needs more of. Basohli painting is already a working economic activity, not an aspiration. The district administration's own figures put roughly 1,290 paintings produced and sold in 2023-24, worth close to 49.5 lakh rupees, alongside registered artisans, karkhandar units and cooperative societies already in operation. Walk through the karkhandar lanes and the scale is obvious at a glance, a handful of artisans working out of rooms barely large enough for the brushes and pigment trays, producing the fine detail that the district's own figures say is worth lakhs a year. In Pashmina, Basohli has two identified weaving clusters involving 205 and 194 weavers respectively, and a Common Facility Centre with 3.15 crore in approved funding under development. The administration has also been specific about what's holding the sector back: training gaps, raw material access, limited product diversification, weak market reach, difficulties with e-commerce registration. The asset base was never in question. What's open is whether it can grow into something larger, a creative economy spanning design, publishing, digital commerce, tourism and education, rather than staying a modest craft economy indefinitely.

Bhaderwah offers a different kind of example, landscape, forests, seasonal tourism, local produce, a position along a wider mountain circuit toward Chamba and the Bhaderwah-Bani-Basohli Road. Go there in September, meadows still green before the first snow closes the passes, and it's easy to see the gap this article keeps returning to, guesthouses half full when they could be booked solid, a season that ends just as it should be building. But calling it "the next big tourist destination" and stopping there would repeat exactly the mistake this series has argued against from the start. What matters is what economic activity can grow around what's already there. Can visitors be encouraged to stay longer instead of passing through in a day? Can local guides, homestays and food producers capture more of what visitors spend? Can the season extend past its current narrow window? Can Bhaderwah connect economically with Basohli, Bani, Doda and Kishtwar rather than function as an isolated stop on a map?

The same logic runs across the region. Different places should become good at different things and then connect those strengths, not chase the same model. Kathua and Samba on manufacturing and logistics, Jammu city on specialised healthcare and higher education, Doda and Kishtwar on mountain tourism and their growing energy infrastructure, Reasi on broadening its pilgrimage economy beyond footfall, Udhampur on the services tied to its strategic position, Rajouri and Poonch on agriculture, livestock and frontier tourism. None of this makes every district identical. It's what actually turns a set of districts into a regional economy.

Little of it happens automatically, and this is where execution starts to outweigh vision. A regional strategy without clear institutional ownership is just a document. Someone has to coordinate

priorities across departmental and district lines and track whether outcomes are actually materialising. The same applies to investment. Attracting an investor was never the hard part, it's what happens after they've decided to come. Land is only one piece, approvals, utilities, finance, skilled manpower, supplier networks and aftercare decide whether an investment becomes a functioning enterprise or stalls somewhere in the middle.

Human capital matters just as much. A region can't depend indefinitely on importing talent while its own young people leave to find opportunity elsewhere. Specialised healthcare needs professionals trained locally; advanced manufacturing needs technicians and engineers; a cultural economy needs designers and publishers. Don't train people for an abstract job market. Train them for the economy the region is actually trying to build. Universities and professional institutions need a closer relationship with those questions too, mountain ecology, disaster resilience, renewable energy, Himalayan agriculture, heritage, are not just seminar-room subjects when institutions connect what they teach to what the region actually needs.

Government can't carry this alone. Its role is essential but specific: infrastructure, policy, land, cutting regulatory friction, a predictable environment investor can plan around. Everything past that depends on businesses, universities, entrepreneurs and financial institutions actually doing their part, and on ordinary people starting to see development as something the region has a stake in, not something delivered from above.

Which brings the argument down to one word: focus. Jammu doesn't need twenty grand priorities; it needs a few that are clear enough to pursue consistently and honest enough to be judged. Give the regional strategy one clear institutional owner. Close the distance between an investment announced and an investment operating. Align skill development with sectors that have real, current demand, not generic training. Connect tourism and economic circuits across district lines instead of leaving destinations isolated. Publish the outcomes, jobs, investment realised, enterprises created, visitor spending, so progress can be checked rather than taken on faith. None of these five ideas is revolutionary. That's the point. Regional economies rarely change because someone discovers one extraordinary idea. They change because ordinary things get done well, consistently, for long enough to reinforce each other.

The Jammu region has spent generations learning how to convert geography into economic activity. What comes next asks something more deliberate of it. Geography turned into activity easily enough, almost on its own. What follows won't, and it won't happen through one project or one policy announcement. It happens through continuity, decisions that build on each other until a regional economy starts to take on a shape a person could recognise. Basohli doesn't need to become Jammu city. Bhaderwah doesn't need to become another hill-station town. Kathua doesn't need to copy Samba. Each place starts from a different point with a different advantage. Uniformity was never the goal. Connection was.

Jammu isn't short on material to build with; three articles have already made that case. What happens now is a matter of choices rather than potential, made one at a time, starting today.