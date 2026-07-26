What is worth chasing in Life?

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

drnamrata2505@gmail.com

Objects will gain value and lose value, but space never loses value. Think about this -when you buy a cup, do you give the money for the space in it, or for its outer material? When you buy a cup, what exactly are you paying for? Have you ever thought about this? You take a lump of clay, and it doesn't have much value. But the moment that same clay is shaped into a cup, you are ready to pay money for it. Now, what changed? The material is the same clay. What you are really paying for is the space inside. And that space, whether the cup is made of steel, glass, silver, or china, always serves its purpose. Space can never lose its value.

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This tells us something worth reflecting on.

Most of us value things based on how rare they are, instead of how useful they are. Gold is valued because it is scarce. Diamonds are precious because they are not easily found. If diamonds were found all over the streets or if the mountains had diamonds everywhere, who would value diamonds?

But think about iron for a moment. Your body needs iron every second to survive. Without iron in your blood, you will collapse. Water and air, which are so essential that life itself is impossible without them, are available in such abundance that we hardly think about them as valuable. So, what is truly more valuable, iron or gold? You can live without gold. You cannot live without iron or without water, or without the very air you breathe.

We have an entirely wrong system of evaluation in the world. We have been valuing useless things a lot, and this confusion is not just limited to jewelry or precious metals, but also seeps into our lives.

People breathe polluted air all day while traveling for work, push themselves beyond all limits, sacrifice sleep, sacrifice relationships, and sacrifice their own health, just to earn more money and buy diamonds. And then, having spent half their health to get that wealth, they end up spending half of that wealth trying to regain their health. This is just bad economics, in my view.

Our whole life revolves around money, relationships, and reputation. In trying to get these three things, we lose our health, and then life starts to revolve around four things. We go round and round trying to hold on to all four and finally become miserable. And when you become miserable, you lose all four. This is what people consider to be life.

Now is the time to know something revolutionary. Life is celebration, commitment, wisdom, and service.

When life revolves around celebration, commitment, wisdom, and service, money flows, reputation grows, relationships deepen, and health remains robust. If you don't have care and commitment, relationships will not work. If you don't have commitment and wisdom, money and reputation will not come. If you don't view life as a celebration, your health will deteriorate.

Celebration, Commitment, Wisdom, and Service. If you focus on these, you will get everything! They are just like water and air: available in great abundance, already within you, waiting to be kindled. And like that space inside the cup, they are always serving, always present, never diminishing.

Living life with joy and with ease is spirituality. Spirituality is not some ritual, nor is it doing something special. It is a very pleasant state of your being, an uplifted state of your being - seeing that the whole world is all spirit; it is all consciousness. Everything in the world is consciousness. The flowers are growing, and the flowers are consciousness, the trees are consciousness, and people are all consciousness. Seeing that there is one mind- one Big Mind-amongst all human beings, animals, and all life in the world; seeing the oneness- That is spirituality, and that is love - the essence of life! This is the *most precious knowledge.*