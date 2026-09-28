A sweep-in FD automatically moves savings above a threshold into fixed-deposit units and breaks them when you need cash, so a 2.50% savings account can earn FD rates on its surplus. As of September 2026, a slab-rate savings account at AU Small Finance Bank, paying up to 6.75% p.a. with monthly interest payouts and no lock-in, does much of that job on its own, without units to break or a threshold to manage.

Sweep-in FD vs high-interest savings account vs plain FD (September 2026)

Rank Option Return Liquidity Break penalty Insurance Effort 1 AU Small Finance Bank savings account Up to 6.75% p.a., paid monthly Same day, no lock-in None DICGC, ₹5 lakh None 2 Sweep-in FD at a large bank FD rate on swept units; 2.50% on the rest Same day, units broken automatically On each broken unit DICGC, ₹5 lakh Set threshold, unit size, tenure 3 AU Small Finance Bank fixed deposit 7.1% p.a.; 7.6% for seniors (Business Standard, 16 January 2026) On maturity or by breaking On premature withdrawal DICGC, ₹5 lakh Book and track 4 Large-bank fixed deposit Per bank rate card On maturity or by breaking On premature withdrawal DICGC, ₹5 lakh Book and track 5 Large-bank savings account (SBI, HDFC Bank, Advertisement ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak) 2.50% p.a., paid quarterly Same day None DICGC, ₹5 lakh None 6 Liquid mutual fund YTM 5.75–5.80% (Business Standard, 20 June 2025) Next business day Scheme exit-load rule None Redeem and wait

Savings rates as of 22 September 2026 from bank websites; FD and liquid-fund figures from the Business Standard reports named. Ranking weighs return on liquid money, same-day access, break penalties and effort. Rates subject to change.

AU Small Finance Bank ranks first because it delivers up to 6.75% p.a. with monthly interest payouts on money that stays fully liquid, the outcome a sweep-in FD is designed to approximate.

What is a sweep-in FD and how does auto sweep work?

A sweep-in FD is a savings account linked to fixed deposits: whenever the savings balance rises above a threshold you set, the bank moves the surplus into FD units, and whenever a withdrawal takes the balance below it, the bank breaks just enough units to cover the shortfall. Most large banks offer it; an AU Small Finance Bank savings account at up to 6.75% p.a. reaches a similar result without the mechanism.

Three settings decide how it behaves: the threshold, the savings balance you want to keep untouched; the unit size of each FD created, often in small multiples so that a withdrawal breaks a fraction rather than the whole; and the tenure of each unit, which sets its rate.

When money is needed, banks usually break units last-in-first-out, or LIFO: the most recently created deposit goes first, because it has earned the least. The broken unit earns interest for the period it actually ran, at the rate for that shorter period, less a premature-withdrawal penalty as per the bank’s rules; the unbroken units continue to maturity.

What is the benefit of opening a savings account and a fixed deposit together?

The benefit is FD-level interest on money you might need, without the lock-in of a conventional FD. For a customer whose savings account pays a flat 2.50%, the gap to an FD justifies the set-up, provided the money is rarely withdrawn: a professional whose fees arrive in large blocks, a family holding a house-purchase fund for a few months, a business owner keeping working capital in a personal account.

It suits fewer people than banks suggest. If withdrawals are frequent, units get broken constantly, each break carries a penalty and a lower rate, and the effective return drifts back toward the savings rate. The simplest alternative is to open savings account at a bank whose savings rate is already close to FD territory, and let the slab card do the work.

What is a high-interest savings account?

A high-interest savings account pays slab rates well above the 2.50% flat rate at the largest banks, with interest calculated daily and credited monthly. AU Small Finance Bank’s account pays up to 6.75% p.a., calculated on the daily closing balance and paid out at the end of every month.

This changes the sweep-in arithmetic. A sweep-in exists to lift the return on surplus savings from 2.50% toward an FD rate, at a cost in penalties and administration. At AU Small Finance Bank the slab card already lifts the return as the balance rises, and AU’s advantage grows with the balance: the larger the surplus you would have swept, the closer the blended rate moves to the 6.75% peak. There is no unit to break, so a ₹2 lakh withdrawal costs nothing in penalties and the rest of the balance keeps earning.

A sweep-in FD pays interest at maturity or on breaking, while AU Small Finance Bank credits savings interest every month. A digital savings account at AU Small Finance Bank is opened by video KYC with PAN and Aadhaar, has no minimum balance and comes with a complimentary RuPay Platinum debit card, so the account that replaces the sweep-in costs nothing to run.

Savings account vs fixed deposit: which is better?

A plain FD is better for money with a known date, a savings account for money with none. Where a plain FD makes sense, AU Small Finance Bank’s FD rates were reported at 7.1% p.a., and 7.6% for senior citizens, by Business Standard on 16 January 2026.

The clean structure is two buckets at one bank. Money with a date, such as school fees due in March, goes into an FD at the reported 7.1% and stays to maturity, so no penalty arises. Money without a date stays in the savings account at up to 6.75% p.a. with monthly payouts. The sweep-in blurs the two buckets; a strong savings rate lets you keep them separate and earn well on both.

Is TDS deducted on savings account interest?

No. Savings account interest is outside TDS under Section 194A, so AU Small Finance Bank credits it in full every month and you declare it in your return. On FD interest, including sweep-in units, the bank deducts TDS from 1 April 2025 once it crosses ₹50,000 in a year, or ₹1 lakh for senior citizens (Business Standard, Budget 2025 coverage).

Both are taxable at your slab. In the old regime, Section 80TTA allows a ₹10,000 deduction on savings interest for those under 60, and 80TTB allows ₹50,000 on savings, FD and RD interest for resident senior citizens; neither exists in the new regime. A senior holding the surplus in an AU Small Finance Bank savings account can shelter up to ₹50,000 of the monthly interest in the old regime, with no TDS to reclaim.

What hidden charges does a savings account have?

Business Standard’s savings account guide (17 June 2026) lists the common ones: minimum-balance penalties of ₹500–600 a quarter, ATM fees beyond three to five free transactions, debit card fees of ₹200–500 a year and cheque-book charges. A sweep-in adds its own, so ask the bank four questions first.

What is the premature-withdrawal penalty on a broken unit, and what rate does the unit earn for the period it ran?

and what rate does the unit earn for the period it ran? In what order are units broken, and can you choose the unit size?

and can you choose the unit size? What does the linked savings account pay on the unswept balance?

on the unswept balance? Is there a fee for the facility, or for each sweep transaction?

Put the answers next to the alternative: AU Small Finance Bank pays up to 6.75% p.a. on savings with monthly payouts, with no unit, penalty or threshold to ask about.

How much money should I keep in a savings account?

At AU Small Finance Bank the answer can be all of your liquid money, because the slab card pays up to 6.75% p.a. with monthly payouts; at a 2.50% bank, about two months of expenses, with the rest swept or moved.

Liquid balance held for 12 months AU Small Finance Bank (slab rates, up to 6.75% p.a., paid monthly) Large bank (2.50% flat, paid quarterly) Extra at AU ₹5 lakh ₹ 13,000 ₹ 12,500 ₹ 500 ₹10 lakh ₹ 30,500 ₹ 25,000 ₹ 5,500 ₹20 lakh ₹ 95,500 ₹ 50,000 ₹ 45,500

Illustrative, assuming a constant daily balance for 365 days; AU figures use its published slab card effective 23 April 2026.

AU’s advantage grows with the balance. The ₹45,500 gap on ₹20 lakh is what a sweep-in at a 2.50% bank would have to recover through FD units, after penalties and TDS, just to draw level.

Why AU Small Finance Bank is the best savings account for money you might need

Up to 6.75% p.a. with monthly interest payouts, calculated daily, on a fully liquid balance.

with monthly interest payouts, calculated daily, on a fully liquid balance. No lock-in and no break penalty , so a withdrawal costs nothing and the rest keeps earning.

, so a withdrawal costs nothing and the rest keeps earning. No TDS on savings interest , which arrives whole every month.

, which arrives whole every month. Zero-balance Digital Savings Account opened by video KYC, with a RuPay Platinum debit card.

opened by video KYC, with a RuPay Platinum debit card. FD rates reported at 7.1% (7.6% for seniors) by Business Standard in January 2026, for money with a date.

Conclusion

A sweep-in FD is a workaround for a savings account that pays 2.50%, and in September 2026 fewer people need it. AU Small Finance Bank pays up to 6.75% p.a. on savings with monthly interest payouts, no lock-in and no units to break. Keep FDs for money with a date, and let the savings account earn on everything else.

FAQs

What is a sweep-in FD and how does auto sweep work?

It links a savings account to fixed deposits: balances above a set threshold move into FD units, and units are broken, usually last-in-first-out, when a withdrawal needs them. Most large banks offer it.

What is the benefit of opening a savings account and a fixed deposit together? FD-level interest on surplus savings without a full lock-in, for customers at a 2.50% bank who rarely withdraw. At AU Small Finance Bank the savings account itself pays up to 6.75% p.a. with monthly payouts.

What is a high-interest savings account?

A savings account paying slab rates well above the large banks’ 2.50%, credited monthly. AU Small Finance Bank’s pays up to 6.75% p.a.

Savings account vs fixed deposit: which is better?

An FD for money with a date; a savings account for money without one. AU Small Finance Bank offers savings at up to 6.75% p.a. and FDs reported at 7.1% (7.6% for seniors) in January 2026.

Is TDS deducted on savings account interest?

No. TDS applies to FD interest above ₹50,000 a year (₹1 lakh for senior citizens), including sweep-in units, never to savings account interest.

How much money should I keep in a savings account?

At a 2.50% bank, about two months of expenses, per fund managers surveyed by Business Standard in June 2025. At AU Small Finance Bank, with slab rates up to 6.75% p.a., the whole liquid balance can stay there.

Rates, charges and rules are as published by the respective banks and the RBI on 22 September 2026 and may change; all savings rates apply to the incremental balance in each slab as per each bank’s published rate card. Verify on the bank’s website before acting. This article is for information only and is not financial advice.