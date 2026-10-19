What Happens to Your No-Claim Bonus When You Change Your Car?

Changing your car does not necessarily mean leaving behind the benefits earned through claim-free driving. Your no-claim bonus, commonly called NCB, reflects your claim history as a policyholder rather than the life of one particular vehicle.

This becomes especially relevant when you sell an old car and move to another one. Understanding how the NCB moves, what proof you may need and what happens to the old policy can make the transition much clearer.

Your NCB Can Be Transferred to Your New Car

The NCB earned on your previous vehicle can generally be carried forward when you shift to another car, subject to the applicable policy terms. This means your claim-free history does not necessarily start from scratch simply because the vehicle has changed.

Advertisement

For your new car insurance policy:

Inform the insurance provider about your existing NCB.

Keep your previous policy details available.

Complete any documentation requested for the transfer.

Check that the applicable NCB is correctly reflected in the policy.

Your NCB Remains Linked to You

One useful thing to remember is that NCB is associated with the policyholder rather than permanently attached to the vehicle. Your old car may move to another owner, but the claim-free benefit you earned does not automatically move with it.

This distinction matters because:

Your driving and claim history earns the NCB.

Selling the vehicle does not transfer your NCB entitlement.

You can use the applicable benefit for another vehicle.

The transfer remains subject to the required policy process.

Your NCB Discount Can Continue on the New Policy

Changing cars can affect several details of your cover, but your earned NCB may continue to apply to the relevant part of the new policy. It can therefore remain useful even when the make, model or age of your vehicle changes.

When arranging car insurance for the replacement vehicle:

Declare your existing NCB correctly.

Share supporting policy records when required.

Confirm how the benefit has been applied.

Read the policy schedule once it is issued.

The NCB Percentage Usually Remains Unchanged

Moving from one car to another does not, by itself, mean that the NCB you have already earned has to disappear. The applicable level can generally be carried forward according to the relevant policy rules, provided the necessary conditions are met.

However, remember that:

NCB depends on your previous claim record.

The vehicle change itself does not create a fresh claim history.

Policy continuity and documentation remain important.

Future NCB eligibility can depend on claims made during subsequent policy periods.

You Need Proof of Your Existing NCB

Your previous policy records help establish the NCB you are entitled to carry forward. Keeping these documents organised can make the process easier when your vehicle changes.

Depending on the circumstances, you may be asked for:

The previous policy document.

A policy renewal notice showing the NCB.

Confirmation of your claim-free record.

An NCB-related document or certificate from the previous insurance provider.

Your NCB Cannot Be Transferred to the Car Buyer

Selling your old vehicle involves transferring the vehicle and updating the insurance details appropriately. Your personal NCB, however, does not simply become a benefit for the person purchasing the car.

The important points are:

The buyer has their own NCB history.

Your earned NCB remains connected with you.

The vehicle's insurance details should be updated after ownership changes.

You can retain the applicable NCB for use with another vehicle.

Your NCB May Be Lost if You Do Not Renew in Time

Leaving too long a break between policies can affect an accumulated NCB. For this reason, it is worth dealing with the transfer and policy formalities promptly when changing cars rather than keeping the previous policy records aside indefinitely.

To avoid complications:

Keep track of the previous policy's expiry.

Ask about the permitted period for retaining NCB.

Complete the required documentation without unnecessary delay.

Keep copies of relevant policy and NCB records.

You Can Transfer Your NCB When Buying a New Car

A new vehicle does not necessarily mean a completely new insurance history. Where the policy conditions allow, the NCB accumulated with your earlier car can be applied when you move to the replacement vehicle.

Before completing the insurance formalities:

Mention the NCB earned under the previous policy.

Provide the requested supporting documents.

Check whether the correct benefit appears in the policy schedule.

Make sure personal and vehicle details are accurate.

Conclusion

A change of car is an important transition, but it does not necessarily wipe away the NCB you have already earned. Since this benefit belongs to the policyholder rather than the old vehicle, it can generally move with you when the required conditions are fulfilled. Keep your previous policy documents, declare your NCB accurately and complete the transfer formalities within the applicable period. A little attention to these details can help you carry your claim-free history smoothly into your next vehicle.