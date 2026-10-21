Western Army Commander Visits Forward Areas In Jammu Sector, Reviews Readiness

Jammu, Oct 21: Western Army Commander Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh visited forward areas in the Jammu Sector and interacted with troops, commending them for their unwavering dedication, high morale and exemplary combat readiness, officials said.

During his visit on Tuesday, the Army Commander also witnessed the traditional Shastra Pujan, symbolising the Indian Army's timeless warrior ethos and reaffirming the sacred bond between soldiers, their weapons and their duty to safeguard the nation, they said.

The ritual underscored the Indian Army's commitment to upholding its rich traditions while remaining resolute in its duty and prepared to meet any operational challenge, they added.

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He held a meeting with Army officials of the region to review operational preparedness and the security situation in the region, they said.