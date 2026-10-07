West Asia crisis a matter of concern for entire world: Dr Farooq

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 6: National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah today expressed deep concern over the ongoing crisis in West Asia saying that the conflict has engulfed not only the region but has also had repercussions across the world.

He appealed to all peace-loving countries, particularly Arab and Muslim nations, to utilize all available diplomatic and political avenues to help bring the present crisis to an end.

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"International institutions, including the United Nations and the International Court of Justice, should also play an effective role in facilitating reconciliation, dialogue and negotiations between the parties so that the region can be saved from further destruction. At the same time, Israel must be held accountable for alleged war crimes and genocide in Palestine," he said.

Dr Farooq said that the United States and Israel must abandon their war-driven approach and make the protection of civilians and their lives and property their foremost priority. "War can never provide a permanent solution to any problem, and the use of force only aggravates the humanitarian tragedy," he said.

He also expressed deep regret over missile attacks by Houthi rebels towards the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah. He said targeting or threatening the sacred places with any form of attack was deeply regrettable and had hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the world. He urged the Houthi leadership to refrain completely from such actions.

The NC president also urged Saudi Arabia, Yemen and other countries in the region affected by the escalating tensions to pursue the path of dialogue and mutual understanding and seek peaceful solutions to all disputes. He said that dialogue, rather than war and confrontation, alone could guarantee lasting peace.

Dr Abdullah expressed hope that the present crisis would end soon and lasting peace and stability would prevail in the region.