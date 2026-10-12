Wellness Zone Headmasters opens new luxury centre at Channi Himmat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 11: Marking an auspicious beginning on the occasion of Navratri, Wellness Zone Headmasters inaugurated its new luxury destination in Channi Himmat, Jammu, introducing a distinctive concept that brings together Salon, Academy, Wellness and Aesthetics under one roof.

The new centre was inaugurated by grandparents of Kumud Goel, Director and Brand Manager of Wellness Zone Headmasters. With an established presence in Jammu and expanding its footprint beyond the region, the brand continues its journey of growth and innovation, building on its existing branches and presence in other cities, including Thiruvananthapuram and Chandigarh.

Advertisement

CLick here to watch video

The new centre is envisioned as more than a conventional salon or aesthetic clinic. Designed as a premium, experience-led destination, it combines beauty, advanced aesthetic services, professional education and holistic well-being in an elegant and thoughtfully curated environment. The initiative aims to introduce a concept that is distinctive to Jammu's evolving beauty and wellness landscape.

Beyond its salon and aesthetic offerings, the centre will also serve as an academy for skill development, professional training and knowledge-sharing. A series of workshops, masterclasses and interactive sessions featuring experts from diverse fields will be organised to encourage learning, creativity and professional growth.

In the coming phases, the centre also plans to introduce yoga, meditation and other wellness experiences, creating opportunities for individuals to explore a more balanced approach to beauty, self-care and overall well-being.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumud Goel said, "Wellness Zone Headmasters has always stood for growth, quality and the belief that beauty and well-being go beyond appearances. With this new centre, we wanted to create something truly distinctive for Jammu-a space where luxury, aesthetics, education and holistic wellness come together. This inauguration marks not just the opening of a new centre, but the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our brand and the city."

The launch reflects the brand's commitment to raising standards in the beauty and wellness industry while creating opportunities for aspiring professionals, established experts and individuals seeking premium self-care experiences.