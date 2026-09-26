Wellness not mere absence of disease: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Sept 25: "Wellness is not mere absence of disease"; the focus now has to be on preventive healthcare and physical and mental well-being, said Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences and MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, at the Health & Wellness Summit 2026. He said that over the last decade, India has increasingly moved towards a broader understanding of health, with greater emphasis on Ayurveda, Yoga and wellness centres alongside modern healthcare. A healthy younger generation, he said, will be central to realising the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that health is no longer limited to being free from disease or receiving treatment for a particular ailment. It encompasses physical and mental well-being, the environment in which people live and work, work-life balance and overall ease of living. This changing understanding of health makes prevention and healthy living an important part of the healthcare approach.

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The Minister said that India's substantial rise in life expectancy has also brought a changing disease profile. At the time of Independence, India's average life expectancy was barely around 45 years; today, people are living considerably longer, while health challenges such as cardiovascular diseases and Type 2 diabetes, along with other lifestyle-related non-communicable diseases, have become increasingly prominent.

He said that advances in healthcare and wider access to medical facilities have significantly improved the ability to diagnose and treat serious illnesses. The next phase of healthcare, however, must place greater emphasis on prevention, early detection and maintaining well-being, rather than relying only on treatment after disease occurs.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government has adopted a broader approach to healthcare, combining improved access to treatment with preventive and grassroots interventions. He cited the expansion of medical education and initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat as part of efforts to make healthcare more accessible and reduce the financial burden of serious illness on families.

The Minister said that science and technology have an important role in addressing emerging health challenges, particularly by developing solutions that are affordable, accessible and suited to local needs. India's scientific ecosystem, he said, has demonstrated its ability to respond to major public health challenges, including during COVID-19, when Indian laboratories rapidly isolated and sequenced the SARS-CoV-2 genome, contributing to the development of indigenous vaccines.

He said that the focus now must also be on translating scientific research into technologies and products that can benefit large populations. Translational research, bringing together medicine, science, technology and industry, can help develop affordable diagnostics, biosensors, drug-delivery technologies and other healthcare solutions.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also referred to the importance of early screening for inherited disorders, particularly among newborns and pregnant women. Programmes such as UMMID (Unique Methods of Management and Treatment of Inherited Disorders) are helping strengthen early detection and management, demonstrating how scientific capabilities can be deployed for preventive healthcare.