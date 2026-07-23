NEW DELHI, Jul 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the welfare and interest of the country's youth is the top priority of the government and anyone trying to harm their future will not be spared.

Amid continuing protests by youths over the NEET paper leak, the prime minister also said that the government has decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

"Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," Modi said in a post on X.

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He said he has directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps on the issue of paper leaks.

"This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students," the PM said.