Weekly holiday in madrassas in Uttarakhand shifted to Sunday from Friday; Cong slams BJP govt

DEHRADUN, Oct 21 : Recognised madrassas in Uttarakhand will now observe a weekly holiday on Sunday like in other schools, instead of Friday, according to officials.

The State Minority Education Authority, which has replaced the Madrassa Board in the state, has directed the Education Department to take the necessary steps to implement this change, they said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described the move as a step toward establishing a uniform system for all, while the opposition Congress alleged that the BJP government was resorting to "politics of polarisation and communalism" ahead of the elections.

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The officials noted that the policy will apply to madrassas that have already received recognition from the Education Department, as well as those that have applied for such recognition.

Last week, the state's Minister for Minority Welfare, Khajan Das, stated that 76 madrassas have already been granted recognition by the Education Department, while another 114 madrassas that have submitted applications are expected to receive recognition by the end of this month.

The decision to shift the weekly holiday has sparked a war of words between the Congress and the BJP.

Chief Minister Dhami remarked that a uniform system - in the form of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) - is already in place in the state. "There should be a uniform system for everyone. All educational institutions should operate in the same direction," he said.

State Congress spokesperson Pratima Singh alleged that whenever elections approach, the BJP reverts to "the politics of polarisation and communalism."

She pointed out that since there is no longer a Madrassa Board in the state and madrasas are being brought under the purview of the [Minority Education] Authority, they will naturally observe Sundays as holidays, just like other schools.

"Moreover, if the intention behind removing the Friday holiday is based on a specific reason - which everyone is aware of - it is worth noting that schools typically close between 1:00 PM and 1:30 PM anyway," she said.

"Why is it that whenever elections approach, the BJP suddenly starts focusing on polarisation, communalism, namaz, madrassas and mazars? Why don't they ever explain what they intend to do to fix the state's collapsed education system?" Singh said.

Hitting back at the Congress, the BJP said that the opposition party's objections regarding holidays in madrassas have once again "exposed its love for Muslims".

BJP MLA and state spokesperson Vinod Chamoli said that madrassas now fall under the education authority, and since there is no provision within its standards for separate holidays, the practice of having a dedicated holiday on Fridays is invalid.

He remarked, "As for the Congress's allegations regarding 'Hindu-Muslim politics,' this has only served to highlight, once again, the party's own love for Muslims. The Congress party cannot survive without its vote bank, and it is simply continuing to do what it has always done." (PTI)