Web of Science workshop organized at CUJ

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 25: The Central University of Jammu organized a Web of Science workshop, which witnessed enthusiastic participation from around 150 faculty members, researchers, scholars and students, reflecting the growing interest in research excellence and scholarly publishing.

Dr Ramesh Kumar, I/c Librarian and Coordinator of the programme, highlighted significance of the Web of Science platform in enhancing the quality, visibility, and impact of academic research.

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The workshop featured Vishav Sharma from Clarivate as the resource person. During the interactive sessions, he provided comprehensive insights into the Web of Science database, research analytics, citation indexing, journal evaluation, and strategies for enhancing research visibility. He also familiarized the participants with various tools and features available through the platform to support high-quality academic research and scholarly publishing.

The programme was attended by several distinguished faculty members, officers, and staff of the University, including Prof Neelika Arora, Prof Niranjana Bhandari, Prof Ritu Bakshi, Dr Snigdha, Dr Gowhar Rasool, Dr Vinay Sharma, Dr Radha Kumari, Dr Romesh Chander, Shiv Saran Singh, and Pariyas Sharma.

Speaking on the occasion, the organizers emphasized the University's commitment to fostering a robust research culture and equipping faculty members, researchers, and students with globally recognized research tools and resources. The participants actively engaged with the resource person through discussions and queries, making the workshop highly informative and productive. The workshop concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Dr Radha Kumari, Assistant Librarian.