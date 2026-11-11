Weatherman forecasts rain, snowfall

Authorities issue advisories

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 10: The Weatherman today forecast widespread rain and snowfall from tomorrow in Jammu and Kashmir with heavy snowfall expected at higher reaches of North Kashmir.

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The Meteorological Department Srinagar forecast generally dry weather with brief spells of light rain or snow at isolated places on November 11. However, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the region from November 12, bringing light to moderate rain and snowfall at many places across Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the forecast higher reaches of Kupwara and Bandipora districts are likely to receive moderate to heavy snowfall from the forenoon or afternoon of November 12 till late night on November 13.

Gulmarg and Sonamarg, may also witness the season's first snowfall. Snowfall over the plains is unlikely, although it cannot be ruled out in some middle reaches, including parts of Shopian district.

The weather system is also likely to trigger thunderstorms and gusty winds at a few places, besides bringing down day temperatures by 6-8 degrees Celsius during November 12 and 13.

In the meantime, Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 19.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 4.9 degrees on Tuesday, against the normal maximum of 17.3 degrees and minimum of 1.9 degrees.

Gulmarg recorded a maximum of 12 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 2.5 degrees, while Qazigund registered 21.8 degrees as maximum and 2.8 degrees as minimum temperature.

Kupwara recorded a maximum temperature of 21.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 2.8 degrees, while Kokernag recorded 19.6 degrees and 5.4 degrees, respectively.

In view of the forecast, the Bandipora administration issued a weather advisory warning of possible snowfall and disruption of road connectivity in far-flung areas, particularly Gurez.

The administration advised candidates from these areas scheduled to appear in the Accounts Assistant examination of the Finance Department on November 15 to plan their journeys well in advance and reach nearby stations before the examination date, keeping in view the possibility of road closures.

Tourists currently staying in Gurez have been asked to plan their departure immediately in consultation with the District Control Room. The Gurez sector has also been temporarily declared out of bounds for tourists in view of the weather advisory.

Expectant mothers residing in upper reaches, whose delivery dates fall within the next month, have been advised to shift to nearby hospitals to ensure access to medical care. Residents have also been urged to avoid unnecessary travel towards Gurez and other higher reaches.

Meanwhile, Bandipora Police issued a separate travel advisory asking tourists and visitors currently in Gurez to leave the valley by November 10 and postpone fresh travel plans in view of the possibility of road blockages from November 11.

The advisory also covers examination candidates, patients requiring regular medical care, people travelling for scheduled weddings and other urgent engagements, and those having time-bound official duties outside the subdivision.

In Anantnag, the Deputy Commissioner's office also issued an advisory asking people to avoid unnecessary travel towards high-altitude passes and roads during the forecast period.

The Public Works (R&B), Mechanical Engineering, Revenue, Flood Control, PMGSY, Urban Local Bodies, JKPDCL, Jal Shakti and Health and Medical Education, have been asked to take precautionary measures and activate their respective control rooms.

The MeT has forecast generally dry conditions from November 15 to 19, providing relief after the anticipated wet spell.