Wet Spell Likely In J&K From November 12; Snowfall Over Higher Reaches: MeT

Srinagar, Nov 9: After several weeks of prolonged dry weather, Jammu and Kashmir is likely to witness a fresh spell of rain and snowfall from November 12, with the Meteorological Department forecasting widespread precipitation, snowfall over higher reaches and a subsequent considerable drop in temperatures.

According to the weather forecast, a feeble Western Disturbance is approaching the region on Monday, which may bring light snowfall over a few higher-altitude areas, particularly in the hilly regions of North and Central Kashmir. The weather is also expected to become partly cloudy towards late afternoon and evening.

A feeble to moderate intensity Western Disturbance is likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir around November 12, resulting in widespread rainfall, with moderate precipitation at a few places.

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Snowfall is expected over the higher reaches of South, North and Central Kashmir, besides the Pir Panjal and Chenab Valley regions of Jammu . Some higher-altitude areas may receive moderate snowfall as well.

The system may also trigger thunderstorms and gusty winds at a few places.

The weather is expected to improve from November 14, although brief spells of cloudiness may persist intermittently on November 14 and 15. No significant weather activity is expected during this period.

The MeT Department has forecast dry weather from November 16 onwards until November 18.

Meanwhile, a considerable drop in temperatures is likely following the precipitation, with day temperatures expected to remain around 5-8 degrees Celsius below normal.

In its latest temperature update, the Meteorological Department said minimum night temperatures had remained 1-2 degrees Celsius above normal at many places in both Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

The tourist resort of Pahalgam recorded the lowest minimum temperature in Kashmir division at 0.8 degrees Celsius, while Banihal recorded the lowest minimum temperature in Jammu division at 4.5 degrees Celsius.

In view of the forecast snowfall, particularly over higher reaches, the MeT Department has advised travellers, tourists, transporters and the general public to plan their journeys accordingly, especially around November 12 and 13, and check the status of highways before undertaking travel.

Slippery road conditions and possible traffic disruptions are expected over higher-altitude routes and mountain passes, including Razdan Pass, Sadhna Pass, Zojila, Mughal Road and Sinthan Top.