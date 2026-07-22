Weather Situation Critical Across J&K Today, Improvement Expected From Tomorrow: Sonam Lotus

Srinagar, Jul 22: Renowned meteorologist Sonam Lotus on Wednesday said the weather situation in Jammu and Kashmir will remain critical throughout the day today, urging people to stay cautious and strictly follow official advisories.

He, however, expressed hope that weather conditions are likely to improve from Tomorrow.

Lotus said the ongoing wet spell has brought exceptionally heavy rainfall to many parts of the Union Territory. However, he noted that Srinagar and several areas of South Kashmir received comparatively less rainfall than other regions.

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"Today is still a crucial day. People should remain careful and follow all official guidelines. We expect the weather to improve from tomorrow," he said.

Lotus explained that the present wet spell is the result of an active monsoon system combined with moisture from the Arabian Sea, which has led to widespread and intense rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir.

He said cloudbursts and flash floods are not unusual in the Himalayan region. "Such incidents are seen not only in Jammu and Kashmir but also in Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh. When there is heavy rain, the water has to find its way," he said.

The meteorologist added that continuous rainfall has already saturated the soil, reducing its ability to absorb more water. "The land is already full of moisture. It cannot withstand additional heavy rainfall, which is one of the main reasons behind the flash floods being witnessed in several areas," he said.

Lotus appealed to people to avoid unnecessary travel to vulnerable areas and continue following advisories issued by the administration until the weather situation improves. (KINS)