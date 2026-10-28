Weather likely to remain dry till Nov 6

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 27: J&K is likely to experience largely dry weather until November 6, with no significant weather activity expected during the period, the Meteorological Centre Srinagar said in its latest forecast issued today.

According to the forecast, the weather is expected to remain generally dry on October 27 and 28.

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A brief spell of light rain in the plains and light snowfall over higher reaches is possible at scattered to many places towards the late afternoon or evening on October 29.

On October 30, the weather is likely to remain generally dry, with cloudy conditions and the possibility of brief spells of light rain at isolated places during the afternoon.

Generally dry weather is expected on October 31, while partly cloudy conditions are likely from November 1 to 3.

The forecast further indicates generally dry weather from November 4 to 6, although brief spells of light rain at isolated places and light snowfall over higher reaches cannot be ruled out.

Meanwhile, the latest weather data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed that Jammu recorded the highest maximum temperature among the listed stations at 30.3°C on Tuesday, followed by Katra at 27.9°C and Kupwara at 24.3°C.

In the Kashmir Valley, Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 21.7°C, slightly above the normal of 21.0°C. Qazigund recorded 22.5°C against a normal of 20.6°C, while Pahalgam registered 18.6°C against a normal of 17.9°C. Kupwara recorded 24.3°C, 2.6°C above its normal maximum of 21.7°C.

Minimum temperatures remained below normal at several Valley stations. Srinagar recorded a low of 2.3°C against a normal of 3.8°C, while Qazigund recorded 2.5°C against a normal of 3.3°C. Pahalgam registered a minimum of 0.4°C, below its normal of 0.6°C, while Gulmarg recorded 1.4°C against a normal of 2.0°C.

Jammu recorded a minimum temperature of 14.6°C, below its normal of 16.5°C. Katra registered 13.6°C against a normal of 14.4°C, while Bhaderwah recorded 4.3°C against a normal of 5.9°C.

The MeT department has advised farmers to continue harvesting and other agricultural operations, given the predominantly dry conditions forecast over the coming days.