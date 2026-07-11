Weather Alert Issued For Kishtwar; Public Asked To Stay Away From Rivers, Nullahs Till July 14

KISHTWAR, Jul 11: In view of the latest weather forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the District Administration Kishtwar has issued a weather advisory warning of light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across the district till July 14, 2026, urging residents to remain vigilant and avoid vulnerable areas.

According to the advisory, light to moderate rainfall is expected to affect the higher reaches and mountainous areas of the district during the forecast period. The administration has advised people, especially those residing near rivers, streams, nullahs and landslide-prone locations, to stay away from water bodies, avoid unnecessary movement and strictly follow safety precautions until weather conditions improve.

The Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar has directed all line departments, including Revenue, Public Works Department (R&B), Mechanical Engineering, PMGSY, JPDCL, Jal Shakti, Health and Medical Education, Irrigation and Flood Control, NHIDCL and Border Roads Organisation (BRO), to remain on high alert. Officials and field staff have been instructed to stay prepared for immediate response and ensure prompt restoration of essential services in case of any weather-related emergency.

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The administration has also directed all Tehsildars to immediately report any incident involving loss of life, damage to property, road blockages or any other weather-related occurrence to the Deputy Commissioner’s office for timely relief and rescue operations.

To ensure swift response during emergencies, the District Control Room at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office has been activated and will remain operational round-the-clock. The public can contact the District Control Room at 9484217492 / 01995-259555, Police Control Room at 9906154100, or dial 112 under the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) for immediate assistance.

The District Administration has appealed to the public to remain alert, cooperate with authorities, follow official weather advisories and avoid travelling to flood-prone, riverbank and landslide-vulnerable areas until the weather situation normalises. (KNC)