We Will Do It, says PM on India becoming developed nation by 2047

‘Casteist divisions during elections a major challenge’

NEW DELHI, Oct 7: Coining a slogan, "We Will Do It", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that India will become a developed nation by 2047, but flagged casteist divisions during elections as a major challenge.

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Addressing the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha' to mark a quarter-century as a head of government, Modi also highlighted his government's achievements in different sectors and said what once seemed unimaginable has become possible.

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"The dream we are seeing today in 2026 of a developed India will surely come true. There is no reason for India to stop now. A hundred years ago, we were even less than 40 crore; today, we are more than 140 crore. The 140 crore citizens together will build a developed India by 2047, and we certainly will. We Will Do It," he said.

The Prime Minister, however, cautioned that political fragmentation for vote-bank gains remains one of the nation's steepest hurdles, reminding citizens that when adversity strikes, it impacts every community and caste without discrimination.

"When a farmer's field lacks water, does the problem affect only one caste? When there is no electricity, does darkness fall only on one community? The answer is no. If the problem belongs to everyone, the solution must be for everyone," he said.

Modi said who would have thought that 25 crore people could rise out of poverty within a decade, yet India made it happen.

"That is why I believe in the strength and potential of 140 crore Indians. After 25 years of experience, I can say with confidence that we are witnessing India's transformation right before our eyes," he said.

"Viksit Bharat by 2047: We Will Do It. Top 3 Economy: We Will Do It. Self-reliant: We Will Do It. Global Manufacturing Hub: We Will Do It. Hosting the Olympics: We Will Do It. Step into space: We Will Do It. This energy, this enthusiasm, this confidence is extraordinary," he said.

Referring to Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian pilot with flydubai who foiled an attempt by his co-pilot to crash an Israel-bound flight despite being stabbed, the PM said the world is talking about India's pilot today and a day will come when the world will talk about made-in-India aircraft.

"These goals will be achieved through visionary policies and relentless hard work. India may have challenges, but we also have 140 crore solutions," he said.

Modi has been serving continuously as head of government -- first as chief minister of Gujarat for three terms and subsequently as prime minister of India after winning three Lok Sabha elections -- since October 7, 2001.

The Prime Minister said when he took oath as Gujarat chief minister on October 7, 2001, he never imagined this milestone would come.

"Today, I have completed 25 years of continuously serving as head of the government. I bow before the people of India for their trust in me. For me, people are God; hardworking BJP workers are my strength. I bow my head in obeisance at the feet of the nation's people," he said.

He also expressed gratitude to all his colleagues of BJP, NDA and all those who hold immense reverence for democracy.

Modi said that in the last 25 years, so many elections were held and be it assembly elections or parliamentary elections, the people always chose him for their service.

"Today, I also pay homage to India's democracy and to India's Constitution. Wherever I am today, whatever position I hold, the greatest contribution is of the people.

"For me, the people, the masses, are the very form of God. The trust of millions of Indians and the hard work of countless party workers have always been my greatest strength," he said.

The Prime Minister said that when he looks back, he feels nothing but gratitude as he is grateful to every person and every experience that taught him something.

"My teachers taught me humility. Those who brought me down taught me how to rise again. My supporters encouraged me, while my critics taught me to look within. Those who stood by me showed me the power of trust," he said.

Modi said the country has blessed him immensely and therefore his responsibility towards the nation is the greatest as well.

"I sincerely believe that every citizen of the nation has the foremost claim on me. These 25 years of public trust, these 25 years of experience are a tremendous asset. And this asset does not belong to Modi alone; this asset belongs to the nation. Every child of Mother India is entitled to this asset," he said.

The PM said the eagerness to learn has been a part of his life, and even today, he considers himself a student and tries to learn something new every day.

"I have never felt that I am alone. There are countless 'swayamsevak' who are guardians of India's cultural soul, with one sole purpose -- to serve Bharat. They live by this spirit and remind themselves every moment -- 'We are sevaks, we are servants of humanity'.

"I respectfully salute every 'swayamsevak' and 'karyakarta' who continues to serve the nation with commitment and devotion," he said.

Modi said those who opposed him explained to him the power of democracy and every crisis tested his patience, every success expanded his responsibilities and every achievement gave him the courage and determination to move towards greater goals.

"Today is not just for memories. This is the day to infuse our resolutions with new energy. This is the day to repeat that promise and express that intention which says that we will do it," he said.

The prime minister said his political report card is that of someone who worked only for the organisation.

"I had fought elections for others, but hadn't contested a single one myself. If I had the desire to shine in electoral politics, I could have entered the field much earlier. But that was not my temperament. Because the education and upbringing I received since childhood was that I am a person who lives not for ambition, but for mission," he said.

Modi said whatever responsibilities came his way, he fulfilled them one after another.

"Life had just one aim: selfless service for the country. For me, action is everything; action is my religion," he said.

"My right is to my action, so I consider action to be my duty. And I will continue to perform every action with full capacity and perform action continuously. The work should not stop and the effort should not stop.

"Therefore, for me, action is not just responsibility, it is my devotion to the country. Action for the country, action for the citizens," he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Shri Vinayaka Temple here on Wednesday to mark the completion of 25 years as head of government and renewed his pledge to serve the country with utmost dedication.

Modi has been continuously serving as head of government -- first as chief minister of Gujarat for three terms and subsequently as prime minister of India after winning three Lok Sabha elections -- since October 7, 2001.

"Performed puja and offered prayers at the Shri Vinayaka Temple in New Delhi today. Prayed to Lord Shri Ganesha for the happiness, prosperity, and good health of all my family members across the country," Modi said in a post on X in Hindi.

He said he prayed that everyone be blessed by the grace of 'Vignaharta' (Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles), and may the nation continue to progress on the path of growth.

Government sources said the prime minister renewed his pledge to serve the country with utmost dedication as he completed 25 years as head of government by offering prayers at the Shri Vinayaka Temple, Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi. (PTI)