We the People: Edifice of Democracy

Surjit Singh Sehkon

surjitsekhon87@yahoo.in

"Democracy is the Government of the people, by the people, for the people." - Abraham Lincoln

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The Preamble of the Indian Constitution opens and closes with the words: "We, the people of India ….... do hereby adopt, enact and give to ourselves this Constitution." The architecturer of the Indian Constitution, foremost among them Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, together with the erudite and visionary members of the Constituent Assembly, gave us the spirit of governance in the form of the Constitution of India. It empowered every citizen through universal adult franchise. Every voter, irrespective of religion, region, race, caste, creed, gender, education or wealth, has an equal right to one vote, carrying the same value in our democratic system of governance.

Under Article 324, the Constitution created an independent constitutional body, the Election Commission of India (ECI), to conduct and oversee the election process so that a healthy democracy could flourish and mature. The ECI was entrusted with preparing the electoral rolls of eligible voters and with the superintendence, direction and control of free and fair elections as a neutral body. This institution earned the confidence, trust and respect not only of Indian citizens but also the appreciation of many international bodies on the standard first set by India's first Chief Election Commissioner, Sukumar Sen. Successive commissions, first as a single-member body and, from 1 October 1993, as a regular three-member body, with the Chief Election Commissioner as chairman and two Election Commissioners as members with equal powers in the transaction of business, did wonders.

The ECI acted as the conscience keeper of democracy, with utmost neutrality and independence from the government of the day, and provided a level playing field for all political parties in the electoral fray. The words of CEC T. N. Seshan are worth recalling here: "I am not the Chief Election Commissioner of the Government of India; I am the Chief Election Commissioner of India." Hence, there was not an iota of suspicion in the minds of the public or of any political party about the functioning and conduct of the ECI. Its functioning was transparent and people-friendly, ensuring maximum participation of voters in the mammoth exercise of elections and in the enrolment of eligible voters through special drives. The ECI was formed on 25 January 1950, a date that holds special significance for voters. Throughout these years, the ECI not only acted with utmost neutrality but was also conspicuously visible to the people through its praiseworthy actions.

In an open letter posted on X, the point-by-point analysis by R. K. Singh, a retired IAS officer and former Home Secretary, a respected and upright civil servant, together with the Indian Express exposé, has made every citizen ponder how we have come to this pass. In recent months, opposition parties and the public at large had voiced their apprehensions, and the resulting "vote chori" outcry was often dismissed as opposition propaganda. Alas, the problem was real, but hidden behind a curtain in a systematic way. Absolute power corrupts absolutely; easy power sometimes leads people to wear it on their sleeves until it penetrates their mind and conscience. Parallels with the conduct of Ravana in the Ramayana may not be out of place here. The lid of the Pandora's box, the systematic conversion of constitutional institutions into extensions of party offices, is now open in the public domain, and the sequence of events can be judged dispassionately.

The 2023 amendments of rules to the process of appointing the CEC brought selection and appointment entirely under the control of the executive, according to its liking, without any scope for neutral members except to dissent. As a result, pliant individuals came to occupy constitutional posts that demand incumbents of impeccable impartiality and the highest integrity. Sadly, former CEC Mr Rajiv Kumar, for his "excellent services", obtained a post-retirement position heading a large private bank. The present incumbent, Mr Gyanesh Kumar, alleged has been motivating IAS colleagues from his home cadre, Keralam, to become political candidates for post-retirement positions. Not to be left behind, Madam Seema Khanna also played her part in centralisation and deleting 13 crore voters from ECINet, a move objected to from within by the Election Commissioners. Of these 13 crore deleted voters, the data indicate that 2.8 crore are ghost voters whose deletion was needed to purify the rolls and ensure the integrity of electoral data. The remaining 10.2 crore are eligible voters, roughly 14-15 per cent so far, and the count is still rising. This is a matter of grave concern and historically unprecedented. Historically, the margin between the winner and the loser sometimes in an election is 3-5 per cent. The Assembly elections in Haryana, Bihar and West Bengal raise doubts and need scrutiny to restore the trust and faith of the people in a system that has become opaque and subservient to the government. Form 6 was amended unilaterally, illegal as per ECs, the electoral rolls were centralised, and the statutory powers of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) were curtailed by disabling their access to data systems, so that eligible voters remain excluded even after being found eligible on appeal.

The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has been messy and opaque. Revision of the electoral rolls is essential to ensure the integrity of the electoral process. However, under the cover of ensuring the purity and integrity of the rolls, the mass deletion of voters has created anger and restlessness among the people, resulting in distrust in a constitutional institution. The Indian Express exposé of 23 September 2026 made public the internal fault lines within the ECI, further damaging its credibility. Large-scale protests by political parties, civil society, activists and distressed, disenfranchised voters have put a question mark on the integrity of the ECI, an organisation otherwise respected at the international level by the UN and many new democracies.

It is essential that the lost credibility and trust of the ECI be restored at the earliest so that democratic governance in the country is preserved. The ongoing SIR should be stopped immediately, and the pre-SIR electoral rolls should be revised for the addition of voters. All eligible voters, irrespective of party affiliation, must find their right to vote reflected in the electoral rolls. Elections held in any state after the SIR should be declared null and void, and re-elections should be conducted using the electoral rolls that existed at the time of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The arbitrary functioning of the ECI needs to be reviewed by an independent body constituted under the supervision of all recognised political parties. The CEC and his team should take moral responsibility for this messy situation and make way for an impartial Election Commission of India. The executive cannot hide behind the independence of the ECI; it must work with all recognised political parties for the shining example of our largest democratic system. For, in a democracy, the highest office is the office of the citizens.

(The author is former DIG Border Security Force)