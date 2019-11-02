We have identified militants involved in South Kashmir killings: DGP

LeT militant arrested from Sopore

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Nov 2: Security forces today arrested a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant from Sopore area of North Kashmir and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession. And Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said that militants involved in the killing of labourers have been indentified and will be neutralized soon.

A joint operation was launched by Army’s 22 RR, 179 battalion of CRPF and Jammu & Kashmir Police at Shalimar crossing in Sopore area of Baramulla district after specific input about movement of a militant. They had established a check-point during which one militant Danish Channa of LeT was arrested.

On pistol, one magazine, a grenade and few rounds were recovered from his possession. Police source said that he was involved in recent attack on a goldsmith in Baramulla town.

Speaking on the sidelines of visit to Sopore, Dilbag described arrest of Channa as a major success for the security forces in the area.

The DGP said that Channa was arrested today from Baramulla after specific information. He is being interrogated by joint team of security forces.

He said that LeT commander in Sopore area Sajjad Haider involved in recruiting militants and Danish Channa was also recruited by him.

“I had come here to review law and order situation in Sopore. I congratulate forces for maintaining law and order and containing militancy in the area”, he said.

The DGP said that militants are harassing common people in Sopore area. “Some people are still involved in terrorism here. They are harassing shopkeepers, fruit growers and common people”, he said.

“Police, Army and CRPF and other agencies have calmed it. The situation is better now and shops are open and business activities are going on normally now”, said Singh.

The DGP said that law and order in Sopore will further improve. “People and security agencies are working in close coordination. There will be better operation in coming days and law and order situation will also improve in coming days”, he said.

“The non-local labourers are working here for people. They are involved in all kinds of works. We have killed one militant who was involved in recent killings in South Kashmir. He has been identified as Aijaz Malik and we have also identified others who are involved and they will also be eliminated soon”, said Singh.

The DGP appealed local militants to shun the path of militancy and join the mainstream. “Local militants are our own boys and we appeal them to join the mainstream”, he said.