We failed our Nation

Sameer Rekhi

Every generation inherits a nation.

It also inherits its institutions, its values, its habits and its silences.

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The question is not merely what we received.

It is also what we left behind.

A Question That Refuses to Leave

India has changed in ways that would have seemed unimaginable a few decades ago. We live longer. Travel more. Communicate faster. Our economy is growing. Millions have found opportunities that their parents could scarcely imagine. These are no mean achievements.

Yet one question refuses to leave me. Have we really noticed all that has changed?

I do not know. Nor do I pretend to know.

Memory remembers selectively. Every generation is tempted to believe that its youth was more disciplined, its elders more principled and its society more orderly. That temptation asks for caution.

And yet, some questions persist. How and why did this happen? Why did we not notice it sooner? When did we begin to admire influence more than integrity? When did honesty in public life become a pleasant surprise rather than a general expectation? When did keeping one's word become admirable rather than being non-negotiable?

These are not questions directed at governments alone. Nor at institutions. Nor at any one generation.

They belong to all of us.

I remember asking my father, then a civil servant, a question that only a child could ask.

"Why do you turn away the people who come home with gifts every Diwali?"

He replied with quiet simplicity.

"We have enough. We need nothing more. Besides, they are not coming because they value me. They are coming because of the chair I occupy."

Years later, I began to understand what he meant.

He was transferred. The visitors stopped coming. A different set of visitors appeared at the new posting.

When he returned to the earlier station some years later, many of the familiar faces returned too, as though nothing had changed.

Except my understanding. That small incident revealed something ordinary about human nature.

Respect, and sometimes even affection, can be expressed for reasons that have little to do with either. It is not always easy to distinguish between the two.

As the years passed, I found myself noticing many such moments.

Family conversations increasingly revolved around new homes, new cars and new possessions. Questions as to how those changes had come about were seldom part of the conversation.

The question slowly changed from "How did he earn it?" to "He has done well for himself."

Silence began to replace uncomfortable questions. Each incident, taken by itself, seemed too small to mean anything. Together, they began to suggest a larger question.

Not whether India had changed. That was beyond dispute.

But whether, somewhere along the journey, we had changed in ways that were not immediately visible.

The Republic We Inherited

Every nation inherits more than its geography. It inherits memories. It inherits institutions. It inherits habits of thought. Above all, it inherits trust.

India became independent in 1947, materially poor but morally ambitious.

The generation that had struggled for freedom was far from perfect. It disagreed among itself, made mistakes and often fell short of its own ideals. Yet there existed a broad social understanding about what deserved respect.

Integrity. Duty. Restraint. Keeping one's word. Living within one's means.

Essentially, public office was regarded not merely as authority, but as responsibility.

Reality, of course, did not always conform to these expectations. Yet the expectations themselves mattered. A society is shaped not only by the conduct it encourages but also by the conduct it quietly disapproves.

There was a time when unexplained wealth invited uncomfortable questions rather than admiration. Families valued reputation no less than prosperity.

A teacher was respected for what he knew, not for what he owned. A judge was expected to be beyond suspicion; A civil servant to remain impartial; A politician to remember that public office was a public trust.

Most Indians could never meet national leaders.

They perceived democracy and nationhood through ordinary people.

The postman who carried pension payments and letters with equal care. The schoolmaster whose greatest authority lay in his character. The humble government clerk, the station master, the railway ticket examiner, the village revenue official, the nurse in a government hospital.

They rarely received honours, yet they quietly became the face of the Republic. People trusted them. Not because they were perfect. But because honesty was expected of them, and they expected it of themselves. There was no other respectable way.

Trust is one of the few inheritances that cannot be legislated. It is built slowly. Often silently.

And perhaps for that very reason, we seldom notice when it begins to weaken.

When Trust Began to Fray

Societies change quietly. The decades following Independence witnessed enormous challenges. Wars, food shortages, poverty, refugees, political uncertainty and the dearth of nation-building institutions that were still finding their feet. Many difficult decisions were taken in good faith. Some succeeded. Others did not.

By the late 1960s and early 1970s, however, another change had begun to gather pace. It was less visible than the more conspicuous political events. It unfolded in everyday life.

The Licence-Permit-Quota system placed extraordinary discretion in the hands of the state. Scarcity became routine. Permissions became valuable. Premium was placed on influence.

Political funding grew increasingly opaque. Administrative discretion increased. Public life became more vulnerable to patronage than merit or principle.

None of this happened overnight. Nor was it the work of one individual or one government. We all were the players and stakeholders.

But a subtle message began traveling through society: success belonged not merely to the capable but increasingly to the well-connected.

The consequences reached far beyond politics.

Children observe long before they understand. Families observe, discuss and transform. When influence repeatedly appears more rewarding than integrity, society quietly adjusts its expectations.

Favoritism, nepotism, illegal gratification, academic cheating became family responsibilities and a way to prosperity.

Subsequently, pull became networking. Silence became accommodation. What would once have invited embarrassment gradually became common, then acceptable and eventually unremarkable.

The greatest change was not that wrongdoing manifested. Wrongdoing has existed in every age. The greater change was that public disapproval slowly lost its sharpness.

The question, "Is it right?" increasingly yielded to "Can it be done?"

No civilisation declines because a few people break the rules. It begins to weaken when too many people stop expecting the rules to matter.Perhaps that is how trust begins to fray. Not with a loud noise.

But quietly.

One compromise at a time.

(The author is a retired IPS officer of AGMUT cadre)