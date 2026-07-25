New Delhi, Jul 25: Cockroach Janata Party on Saturday announced that it has withdrawn the 37-day long agitation at Jantar Mantar in "good faith" after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down from the Council of Ministers and the outfit received assurance on other demands from the government.

Addressing a press conference at the Constituion Club in the national capital, CJP's Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das said, "Cockroach Janta Party declares that we withdraw the agitation in good faith, with the understanding that the agreed-upon terms will be executed within the agreed-upon timelines."

Following the third round of talks with Union Ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh at the Constitution Club, the CJP said that the Central government has agreed to provide suitable compensation to the families of the NEET aspirants who died by suicide and assured to withdraw the FIRs lodged against protesters anywhere in India.

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The CJP has presented a five-point demand charter before the government and will hold the next round of talks after four weeks.

Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said, "We had demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of NEET victims. The government has agreed to this, stating that an honorary compensation will be given to those families under whatever rules and regulations allow. Apart from this, we also placed a five-point demand charter before the government, which talked about broader educational reforms and exam reforms. We will meet the government again in about four weeks regarding that demand charter so that we can work together on broader reforms. If all these demands are agreeable to the government, then we would also like to withdraw the agitation."

"All our demands have been accepted, so we request the protesters to withdraw immediately and return home peacefully. We will inform you of our future strategy or any other issues. But we request the protesters to withdraw immediately," he added.

Several FIRs have been filed against protesters across India after the July 20 'Chalo Sansad' march at Jantar Mantar. The CJP had demanded a withdrawal of the FIRs and no legal action in the future. Das said that the government has agreed to the demand.

Saurav Das said, "Our second demand was that all the FIRs filed against the protesters, not just in Delhi but in all BJP-ruled and BJP-allied states, should be withdrawn. This was also our second demand. The government has accepted that demand as well. Furthermore, the withdrawal will be done shortly. The government has assured us that it will share copies of all the FIRs filed - as per our last information, 15 to 20 FIRs were filed in Delhi - and we will receive those copies within three to four days in any case. The government has also assured that the withdrawal will be done shortly."

"Understanding this, we have shared a draft with the government, which is a written guarantee. The government has said it will share this with us by Tuesday. We hope that by Tuesday we will receive the government's guarantees regarding these FIRs and any future action," he added.

Earlier today, Dharmendra Pradhan submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that he was stepping down in the larger interest of students to ensure that the country's youth do not become "trapped in a web of confusion."

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), beginning as a satirical social media account from CJI Surya Kant's remarks, led the movement along with activist Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, demanding Pradhan's resignation.

The controversy began as NEET-UG paper leak emerged in May, while the re-examination was held on June 21. (Agencies)