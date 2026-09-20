We can bloom as many times as we need to: Indian-American  author Monica Saigal on her new book

NEW YORK, Sept 20: Renowned Indian-American author Monica Saigal hopes her message of "reinvention and second chances" will resonant with readers as she launches a new book about exploring the possibility of fresh starts even in the darkest of times.

Saigal's 14th book "The Lotus Blooms Twice : Stories of Love, Life, and Redemption" releases on October 1. It is a short story collection of reinvention and second chances, extending "a natural platform around midlife creativity and renewal".

"I hope readers come away believing that we can bloom again, as many times as we need to. There is always the possibility of reinvention and hope, even when life feels very dark," the award-winning author, who has previously penned books across fiction, cookbooks, essays, poetry, creativity, and children's literature, told PTI.

She said some of the stories in the book deal with issues people "often don't talk about openly" including abuse, loneliness, anxiety, grief and desire.

"Fiction gives us a gentler way to enter those conversations. More than anything, I hope someone reading the book thinks, 'If she can find her way through this, maybe I can too,'" she added.

Outlining her motivation to write "The Lotus Blooms Twice", Saigal said the book came from "midlife and all the changes that come with it".

"My children are grown up, both my parents have passed, I am no longer a wife or in those active single-parenting years, and I have built a very different professional life for myself.

"Even menopause changes the way you understand yourself. I kept coming back to one question: Who are we when so many of the labels we have carried fall away? 'The Lotus Blooms Twice' grew from that question and from women figuring out what comes next," she explained.

When asked what her message will be to women and girls from diaspora communities as they navigate different worlds and roles in their lives, Saigal said she would tell them to believe deeply in who they are and in what they have to offer.

"There will always be people who doubt you, and sometimes the loudest doubt will be your own. Your determination has to become bigger than that doubt," she said.

She also cited a quote, often attributed to famed physicist Albert Einstein, 'Do I live in a friendly universe? I choose to believe that I do', explaining that how we answer that question shapes how we move through the world.

"Believe that there is room for you, that what you bring matters, and that you can make a difference," she added.

Saigal's critically-acclaimed works include "A Kiss in Kashmir", "The Soul Catcher", "Karma and the Art of Butter Chicken" and "The Devil in Us".

Her children's literature book "Papa's Butter Chicken", with a foreword by chef and humanitarian Jose Andre, was named 'Best Family Book in the World' at the 2025 Gourmand Awards. It also appeared in People's 2024 digital Diwali gift guide and BooksForTopics' recommended reading.

Her popular cookbooks include "Modern Spice: Inspired Indian Flavors for the Contemporary Kitchen" and "The Everything Indian Cookbook" and "A Life of Spice".

Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna had hosted a special launch event for "The Lotus Blooms Twice".

Saigal, a former corporate product strategist and engineer, teased a love story for her next novel.

"I have a very strong feeling the next book is going to be a love story. I have spent a lot of time writing about survival, loss, reinvention and second chances. Maybe now I am curious about love itself, and particularly what love looks like after you have lived a little. We'll see where the story takes me," she said. (PTI)