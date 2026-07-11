‘We Are Seeking Our Constitutional Right, Not Charity’: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Jul 11: National Conference (NC) President Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Saturday asserted that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are not seeking charity but demanding the restoration of their constitutional and democratic rights, while accusing successive governments at the Centre of failing to honour commitments made to the region.

Addressing a gathering at Dargah Hazratbal, Dr. Abdullah said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have always sought justice, dignity and equal respect. He remarked that repeated promises made over the years regarding the restoration of rights and confidence had remained largely unfulfilled.

Recalling earlier interactions with the Union leadership, the veteran NC leader said several assurances had been given in the past to address the concerns of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He added that despite those commitments, the trust deficit between New Delhi and the people of the region had continued to widen.

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Dr. Abdullah also referred to a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attended by senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, where he had stressed the need to rebuild mutual trust between Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir. According to him, strengthening confidence was essential for lasting peace and progress.

Launching a political attack on his opponents, the NC president alleged that certain local leaders were acting according to the directions of New Delhi while claiming to represent the aspirations of the people. He urged such leaders to stand with the people instead of pursuing political interests, asserting that the honour and dignity of Jammu and Kashmir should never be compromised.

Highlighting the National Conference’s contribution to the development of the region, Dr. Abdullah said the party had worked tirelessly to strengthen infrastructure and public services despite challenging circumstances. He referred to improvements in the education, healthcare, road connectivity and other public sectors during the party’s tenure.

Concluding his address, the NC president reiterated that the demand of the people of Jammu and Kashmir was based on constitutional rights and self-respect, not charity.

“We are not beggars. We are only asking for what rightfully belongs to us. Our constitutional rights must be restored,” Dr. Abdullah said. (KNC)