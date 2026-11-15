We are normalising what should alarm us

Manmeet Kour

manmeetk2006@gmail.com

There are things in life that should make us stop for a moment. A person being humiliated in public, someone's distress becoming a source of amusement, or a private moment being recorded and circulated without thought for the person concerned-these are not things we should witness casually and then forget. Yet, increasingly, we seem able to do exactly that. We look, react, perhaps express disapproval, and move on.

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What concerns me is not merely that such incidents occur. It is how easily some of them become part of our everyday experience, until we no longer feel the need to question them. I find this particularly troubling because it raises a question about not just the behaviour we witness, but also the responses we have gradually come to accept.

As an educator, I have always believed that values acquire meaning through the way we practise them in everyday life. Respect, sensitivity and responsibility are easy to endorse in principle. Their real test comes when doing the right thing is inconvenient, when speaking up makes us uncomfortable, or when the people around us seem willing to look the other way.

Consider what happens when someone is ridiculed in a group. A few people laugh, others remain silent, and the person at the centre of the incident is left to deal with the embarrassment. Or consider a video of someone in distress being shared widely, with viewers commenting on the spectacle rather than asking whether the person needs help. Not everyone who remains silent is indifferent; fear, uncertainty and concern for personal safety can be genuine reasons for not intervening. I would not want to judge every such situation without understanding its circumstances. But when humiliation becomes entertainment, I believe we must ask ourselves what we have begun to accept.

Social media has made this question more urgent. A moment that once remained within a small gathering can now reach thousands of people within minutes. Recording an incident can sometimes help expose wrongdoing or protect someone from further harm. The problem arises when the recording becomes more important than the person in it. A camera may capture what happened, but it cannot decide what ought to happen next. That remains our responsibility. Before sharing such material, we should ask a simple question: will forwarding it help the person concerned, or will it merely increase their humiliation? The answer may not always be straightforward, particularly when evidence of misconduct needs to be preserved. But there is a difference between reporting wrongdoing responsibly and turning another person's suffering into public entertainment. To me, that difference reflects a basic understanding of human dignity.

Our response to such situations is also influenced by the people around us. We may hesitate to question an inappropriate remark because everyone else is laughing. We may avoid challenging unfair behaviour because the person responsible holds authority or enjoys popularity. Sometimes, we assume that somebody else will step forward. In this way, silence can spread through a group, even when several people privately feel that something is wrong. This does not mean that every bystander lacks courage or concern. It does mean that good intentions are not always enough. We must learn how to respond thoughtfully, without putting ourselves or others at unnecessary risk. I believe responsible action begins when we stop assuming that someone else will always take the first step.

Sometimes, the response can be modest. We can refuse to join in the laughter, check on the person who has been hurt, report harmful content, or seek assistance from someone in a position to intervene. We can also choose not to forward a message simply because it is shocking or entertaining. Such actions may appear small, but they make a difference to the atmosphere in which people live and interact.

The responsibility does not rest with individuals alone. Families, schools, workplaces, media organisations and digital platforms all influence what people come to regard as acceptable. From my perspective as an educator, schools have a particular responsibility to help young people understand that respect is not merely a word to be written in a notebook or displayed on a noticeboard. It is reflected in how they treat a classmate who makes a mistake, respond to someone who is different from them, and behave when there is no teacher present to remind them of the rules. Adults must examine their own conduct as well. We cannot expect young people to take dignity seriously if they regularly see it compromised in the world around them. In my view, the example adults set in moments of disagreement, anger or social pressure often communicates more than the advice they give.

At the same time, I would not suggest that people have stopped caring. Every day, individuals help strangers, defend those who are treated unjustly and offer support without seeking recognition. Such acts deserve to be acknowledged. My purpose in raising this concern is not to condemn society, but to draw attention to a tendency that deserves correction before indifference becomes habitual.

We cannot prevent every instance of cruelty, disrespect or poor judgement. Nor can we expect people to confront every situation in the same way. What we can do is become more careful about our own part in what follows. We can question what we are laughing at, consider what we are sharing, and recognise when silence protects our comfort at someone else's expense. Perhaps the question I would like each of us to consider is a simple one: have we started accepting certain things merely because we see them so often?

Something does not become right simply because it has become common. A person's dignity does not lose its importance because a crowd has chosen to overlook it. And our responsibility does not disappear because others have remained silent.

The real test of a society is not only what it condemns, but also what it quietly learns to tolerate.