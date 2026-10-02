We are committed to take welfare benefits to last person: Sat

BJP holds Seva Setu welfare camp

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 1: Demonstrating that public service is not merely a slogan but a continuous commitment to ensuring that welfare reaches the last beneficiary, BJP Jammu district led by its president, Rajesh Gupta organized a 'Seva Setu Abhiyan - Sarkar Aapke Dwar' camp at the BJP district office, Kachi Chawni, here on Thursday, under the ongoing 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'.

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BJP J&K president and Rajya Sabha (RS), MP, Sat Sharma (CA) inaugurated the camp in the presence of BJP J&K general secretary, Sanjita Dogra, district Prabhari, Brijeshwar Rana and other senior leaders.

Sat Sharma, speaking on the occasion, said that the real meaning of Seva Sankalp is to ensure that the benefits of Government schemes reach people without unnecessary difficulty and that eligible families are made aware of the facilities available to them. He said that the Narendra Modi Government has placed people-centric governance, social security and last-mile delivery at the centre of its development approach.

"The Government is not asking people to remain confined to offices and search for schemes, through initiatives like Seva Setu, we are taking information, facilitation and service closer to the people. Service to the people is our pledge and public welfare is our priority," Sat said.

Sanjita Dogra said that Seva Setu Abhiyan reflects BJP's commitment to ensuring that the benefits of welfare and development reach ordinary citizens. She said that schemes have meaning only when eligible beneficiaries are able to understand, access and utilize them.

Rajesh Gupta said that the camp provides practical assistance to families in matters concerning health cards, identity and domicile documentation, ration-card corrections and other essential services.

Meanwhile, at the same venue, BJP also organized the 'Rangoli Rashtra' programme under Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. BJP J&K president, Sat Sharma, along with party leaders and workers, participated in creating a Rangoli depicting the development, welfare initiatives and spirit of service associated with the Narendra Modi Government.

BJP J&K secretary, Reema Padha, treasurer, Prabhat Singh, media in charge, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, spokesperson, Zorawar Singh Jamwal, Bawa Sharma, Brahamjyot Satti, Ayodhya Gupta, Sanjay Baru, Dill Bahadur Singh Jamwal, Sanjeev Sharma, T.K. Sharma, Naveen Sharma, Keshav Chopra, K.L. Sharma, Ramesh Gupta, Dinesh Gupta, Sucha Singh, Asha Gupta, Ravikant, Suneet Raina, Anil Masoom, Pratibha Sharma, Anil Angral, Adarsh Jathiar, Swati Sharma and others were present.