WD hits region, fresh rain, snowfall in parts of J&K; temp further drops

Zojila, Razdan, Sinthan Passes closed

Gopal Sharma

SRINAGAR/ JAMMU, Nov 13: Moderate to heavy overnight rains lashed most parts of Jammu and Kashmir while the higher reaches received snowfall, witnessing further drop in temperatures across the region.

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Tourist resorts of Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Bhaderwah besides higher passes including Zojila, Razdan, Pir Ki Gali and Sinthan Top were among the places which received fresh snowfall during the night. Snowfall was also reported in the upper areas of Gurez, and Kupwara, as well as along the Zojila axis and Mughal Road Shopian and Poonch districts besides Chattergalla in Bhaderwah.

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Authorities launched road clearance operations on various important road links to restore traffic movement, however, during evening the roads which cross these higher mountain passes were again closed, the officials said.

Officials said Western Disturbance (WD) brought moderate to heavy snowfall to mountainous areas of north and central Kashmir besides many areas of Jammu region.

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Sadhna Top in Kupwara and Razdan Pass in Bandipora received more than a foot of snow, while Sinthan Top recorded around 8 to 10 inches.

"Gali Margan Top received six to eight inches each. Zojila Pass recorded five to six inches, and Pir Ki Gali received five to eight inches. Baltal in Ganderbal district saw four to six inches of snow, Gurez Valley in Bandipora received three to five inches while Sonamarg recorded around two to three inches, and Gulmarg about one centimeter of snowfall," an official said.

He said fresh snowfall was also reported from the higher reaches of Pahalgam, Doodhpathri and other mountainous areas of south Kashmir.

The plains of the valley, including J&K's summer capital were lashed by moderate to heavy rains which continued till Friday morning. Many parts of Jammu also experienced light to moderate rain during morning hours today, witnessing a sharp drop in temperature.

The Meteorological Department, Srinagar reported significant rainfall in parts of Kashmir. Baramulla recorded the highest precipitation at 49.5 mm, followed by Gulmarg with 40.6 mm and Kupwara with 37.3 mm. The MeT office said snowfall accumulation ranged from two to six inches at several higher-altitude locations, though some mountain passes received considerably more.

The wet spell led to a marked drop in daytime temperatures. Srinagar recorded a maximum of 10.4°C on Thursday, 5.5 degrees below normal. Gulmarg recorded 4°C, Kupwara 8.4°C, Qazigund 13°C and Pahalgam 10.4°C temperature.

The MeT office had forecast a fall of six to eight degrees in daytime temperatures on November 12 and 13 under the influence of the Western Disturbance.

In its latest forecast, the Meteorological Centre Srinagar said scattered areas could see brief light rain in the plains and light snow in higher reaches on November 13 and 14.

The system is expected to weaken gradually, with generally dry weather forecast across Jammu and Kashmir from November 15 to 21. Cloudy conditions may develop around November 20 and 21, followed by generally dry weather from November 22 to 24.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remained open to two-way traffic today while several other roads connecting Kashmir with surrounding regions remained closed or restricted following snowfall.

The traffic on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway was affected by snowfall at Zojila Pass. The highway was closed earlier in the day, but restricted one-way movement of light motor vehicles later resumed from Sonamarg towards Minamarg. The Bandipora-Gurez road remained closed in both directions.

A senior BRO official said traffic remained suspended from both sides on Zojila axis. He said snow clearance operations are currently underway in full swing in this area with the Border Roads Organisation is working from both sides, including Sonamarg and Minamarg (Drass).

He said following the recent two days of snowfall, the vehicular movement has been affected on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway.

BRO teams are working continuously to clear the accumulated snow and restore road connectivity. Meanwhile, vehicular movement from both Sonamarg and Minamarg sides remained suspended until further notice. Commuters and drivers are advised to avoid travelling towards Zojila until the road is declared safe and traffic movement is officially restored, he added.

Reports from Doda said that fresh snowfall in the upper reaches of Bhaderwah and rain in the Chenab valley since last night ended the month long dry spell much to the delight of locals especially farmers and those associated with tourism industry.

A much-awaited spell of snowfall at most popular tourist sites Jammu region- Guldanda, Chattergalla, Padri, Bhal Padri, Bach Dhar in the Bhaderwah Valley on Friday brought cheer and joy to tourists as well as stakeholders in the tourism sector. The wet weather also ended a prolonged and alarming dry spell in Chenab region.

Touqeer Bagban, a snow sports enthusiast from Bhaderwah, said fresh snowfall has finally graced Chattergalla, Guldanda, Padri and Bhal Padri lifted spirits after the worrying dry spell. "Winter is the backbone of tourism and sustainable livelihoods in Bhaderwah valley. Snow is the fuel that keeps hotels alive, guides and pony-men employed and local markets breathing through the harsh months," Touqeer said, adding that snowfall in the upper reaches and surrounding mountains brought immense relief and joy not just to Guldanda and Chattergalla, but to communities dependent on tourism across the Bhaderwah Valley, besides that of growers associated with cultivation of aromatic plants.

"Precipitation came at the nick of time as dozens of farmers were waiting for it to plant sapplings of Lavender and Rosemary in their nurseries. The snowfall will surely boost the prospects of farmers associated with cultivation of aromatic plants," Bagban added.

Tourists were seen playing in the snow and making reels for social media platforms at Chattergalla Pass on Bhaderwah-Pathankot highway Apharwat and Kongdori stations, at an altitude of about 11,000 ft. Guldanda also saw enthusiastic tourists enjoying the snowfall.

"This is great site to see the live snowfall and the mesmerizing view of snow peaked alps of Ashapati and Kailash mountains around us. I would like request tourists to visit here during this season of the year to see the beauty of the nature as never seen before," said Mohit Kotwal.

"Right now we are at an elevation of nearly 11000 ft above sea level at Chattargalla on Bhadarwah-Pathankot highway but it was so easy to reach, here as the while driving on this road one feels completely safe and secure. Despite snowfall their is not a single slippery portion and while passing through dense coniferous forest with tall trees filled with snow, it feels like we are travelling in fairyland," Mohit added.

With the rain in the winter capital-Jammu on Friday morning, a sharp fall in the temperature has been experienced. Jammu City recorded a maximum temperature of 28.0 degrees Celsius and minimum 16.3 degrees; Holy township of Katra a day temperature of 24.5 deg C and night temperature of 13.6 deg; Bhaderwah town minimum 7.4 deg and maximum 15.3 deg while Banihal town registered a night temperature of 8.6 deg and Batote 7.7 deg C.

Batote experienced 16.1 mm rainfall, Poonch 19.5 mm, Bhaderwah 15.3 mm, Ramban 16 mm. Banihal 10.4 mm, Katra 5.2 while Jammu recorded 4.4 mm rainfall during past 24 hours till 8.30 am today.