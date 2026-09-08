WCWS organizes free medical camp

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 7: We Care Welfare Society (WCWS), a self-funded organization today organized a free medical camp at Kot Bhalwal, Karwanda.

The camp offered comprehensive health check-ups for Eye, ENT, Orthopedic and General Health related issues.

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A team of renowned doctors, including Dr Parveen Yograj, Sr General Physician, former Superintendent, Govt. Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

Ophthalmologists Dr Asim Naik of Sood Eye Centre ( A unit of Agarwal ) Trikuta Nagar, Jammu and Orthopaedicians Dr Dheeraj Jamwal and Dr Narinder Thapa, provided expert care to patients.

The camp also offered free ECG, BP, PFT & Blood Sugar Testing, and Eye Testing with advanced equipments.

On the occasion, more than 245 patients were examined and free medicines and spectacles were provided to the patients.

Prof M Sadiq Nargal, Chairman, WCWS in his address thanked Rakesh Gandotra for providing all facilities in conducting this camp in his school.

He also praised, of the School management, for providing all sorts of help for organising this medical camp.

Dr R K Gupta, president, WCWS, thanked all Doctors for their free service at the Camp.

Among others who were present included Sudershan Gupta, Kuldeep Uppal, Sheetal Gandotra, Anjan Gandotra Jamwal, Nikhil Gupta, Arvind Khajuria, Yogesh Jyotishi, Rajinder Gupta, Raj Dev Singh, Anil Marwah and Raju ( Ganesh Haar walla).