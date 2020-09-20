WCD, AYUSH ministries sign MoU for integration of AYUSH systems with ongoing nutrition interventions

NEW DELHI: The Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry on Sunday signed an agreement with the AYUSH Ministry to work together to control the menace of malnutrition through integration of AYUSH systems with ongoing nutrition interventions.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani and Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik at a video conference, according to a statement.

The AYUSH Ministry will provide support to beneficiaries of the umbrella Integrated Child Development Services programme of the Women and Child Development Ministry, it said. (AGENCIES)