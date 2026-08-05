WBF appoints Manik Batra as International vice president

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 4: The young and dynamic business leader from Jammu & Kashmir, Manik Batra today was appointed as the International vice president of the World Buddhist Federation (WBF).

Director of Batra Group, Manik Batra is a prominent entrepreneur and industry leader from Jammu & Kashmir, widely recognized for his contributions to business development, industry advocacy, and entrepreneurship in the region.

Advertisement

He is also holding the positions of Chairman, ASSOCHAM J&K Council, & Regional Director Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) J&K.

While representing ASSOCHAM & FADA, Batra has been actively representing industry interests and works closely with government departments, investors, and business stakeholders.

He has been reappointed to these positions multiple times, reflecting the confidence reposed in his leadership.