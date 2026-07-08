Wayanad landslide: Death toll rises to 5, search operation continues for missing workers

WAYANAD, July 7: The death toll in the devastating landslide at the Kalladi-Anakkampoyil tunnel road construction site in Wayanad has risen to five, after another body was found trapped among collapsed cables at the disaster site.

Rescue teams are continuing an extensive search operation as five to seven people are still feared trapped beneath huge mounds of earth and debris.

According to officials, as many as 18 people were caught in the landslide. Nine people were rescued with injuries and admitted to Meppadi WIMS Hospital, where they continue to receive treatment.

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The injured include workers Hira Kumar (32), Dileep (19), Suraj Yadav (25), Sanjay Thakur (35), Rajneesh (27), Tanmay Ghosh (28), Koopamal (Jaya) (37), and Kunju (39). Meppadi Sub-Inspector Santosh Kumar, who sustained injuries while participating in the rescue operation, is also undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Officials said between five and seven workers remain missing and are believed to be trapped beneath the debris. Search operations have been intensified under the leadership of multiple rescue agencies.

Kerala Police sniffer dogs have also been deployed to help detect the location of those trapped beneath the mud.

The landslide occurred after a hill above the Kalladi Meenakshi Bridge collapsed, sending massive quantities of mud and a huge concrete retaining wall crashing onto the road and into the river below. The region recorded 265 mm of extremely heavy rainfall within the last 24 hours, which is believed to have triggered the collapse.

District authorities had earlier ordered all construction work in the area to be suspended because of the heavy rain, and no active construction was underway when the landslide struck. However, security personnel, project supervisors, and workers present at the site were caught in the disaster.

The landslide completely blocked traffic on the Meppadi-Chooralmala Road and damaged a bus stop as well as several nearby houses. The Public Works Department (PWD) has been directed to clear the accumulated mud and debris from the bridge and conduct a comprehensive structural safety assessment before allowing traffic to resume.

In the aftermath of the disaster, emergency rescue and relief measures have been intensified. Families living in Thanjirode, where mud continues to flow through the Kalladi River, as well as residents of Eratta Kundu, Attamala, Mammikkunnu, and Ambedkar Unnathi Colony, have been evacuated to safer locations.

Temporary shelters have been arranged for residents stranded on either side of the damaged bridge at the Mundakkai Forest Station and the Chooralmala Church Hall. Authorities also made special arrangements to ensure that schoolchildren who had already left for school were safely transported back.

As a Red Alert remains in force in Wayanad, the district administration has declared a holiday on Wednesday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in view of the continuing heavy rain and the ongoing rescue operations.

A team of ministers reached the disaster site to monitor the rescue efforts. Officials confirmed that another body was recovered from between collapsed cables, taking the death toll to five, while search operations for those still missing will continue through the night. Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), assisted by local residents and volunteers, are participating in the rescue mission.

To assess the situation, Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan directed Minister T. Siddique to coordinate the emergency rescue operations. Following the Chief Minister's instructions, Revenue Minister A.P. Anil Kumar reached the disaster site and reviewed the ongoing operations.

An emergency review meeting was subsequently held at Kalladi under the chairmanship of I.C. Balakrishnan, MLA. The meeting was attended by Thiruvambady MLA C.K. Kasim, District Panchayat President Chandrika Krishnan, District Collector D.R. Meghashree, District Police Chief Deva Manohar, Additional District Magistrate K. Ajeesh, Sub-Collector Athul Sagar, and other senior officials.

The review meeting concluded that the unscientific dumping of excavated soil at the construction site was a major factor behind the landslide. Documents have also surfaced indicating that an official inspection team had earlier warned that the huge quantity of soil being piled up at the site posed a serious danger and could lead to a major disaster.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan said the contracting company had committed serious lapses in ensuring safety at the project site. Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala and Minister T. Siddique also described the incident as a human-made disaster, alleging that negligence during the execution of the project contributed to the tragedy.

The Opposition extended full support to the government's rescue and relief operations. At the same time, Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan demanded a comprehensive and impartial investigation into the serious negligence of the contracting company, stating that accountability must be fixed and those responsible for the disaster brought to justice.

(UNI)