Water security will lead to Jan Suraksha, Rashtra Suraksha: VP Radhakrishnan

NEWN DELHI, Sept 22: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday stressed the need for judicious use and conservation of water, saying an integrated approach involving river-basin management, groundwater recharge, rainwater harvesting and efficient irrigation is crucial amid growing challenges posed by climate change, urbanisation and population growth.

"Jal Suraksha will lead to Jan Suraksha and Rashtra Suraksha (water security will lead to people's security and national security)," Radhakrishnan said, calling for water resources to be conserved, stored, managed and used wisely not only for present needs but also for future generations.

Radhakrishnan was addressing the inaugural session of the ninth India International Water Week (IIWW) at Bharat Mandapam here.

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The event, being organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti in collaboration with key central ministries, state governments, international organisations, research and academic institutions, industry bodies, development partners, civil society and private sector partners, is being held from September 22 to 26.

The Vice President said India has 2.4 per cent of the world's land area, while 18 per cent of the global population lives in the country, which has only about four per cent of the world's freshwater resources.

"The problems surrounding water have become more complex because of issues such as climate change, rapid urbanisation and population growth," he said.

Radhakrishnan said disputes among states over water sharing remain a major issue even as some parts of the country face drought-like conditions while others experience floods.

He said 10 inter-state memoranda of understanding have been signed for water sharing under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing the Ken-Betwa and Kishau projects as examples of such cooperation.

"Six states, that is Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, and UP. All of them signed a memorandum of understanding to share the waters," he said.

Describing it as a major achievement of the Jal Shakti Ministry, he said, "Even two states are not coming into an understanding; you are bringing six states into an understanding. That is a great achievement."

Radhakrishnan said water scarcity could become a major source of conflict as population and urbanisation increase.

"Every intellectual in the whole world now they are telling, if the Third World War comes, that may be coming for water only," he said.

Radhakrishnan said efficient and sustainable water management will be critical as India moves towards becoming a developed economy by 2047.

He expressed confidence that the deliberations at IIWW 2026 will generate innovative technological, political, socio-economic and environmental approaches for climate-resilient integrated water management.

The five-day event, themed "Climate Resilient Water Management", brings together policymakers, global water leaders, experts, researchers, practitioners, industry, civil society and young professionals.

The Netherlands and Germany are participating as partner countries, while 14 states are participating as partner states. The programme features ministerial, global water leaders', country, practitioners' and thematic forums, besides startup, youth and industrial forums.

The second International WASH Conference is also being held alongside IIWW from September 22 to 24. (PTI)