LONDON, Jul 26 : A power outage at a water treatment plant in England left Gatwick Airport passengers high and dry on Sunday.

Toilets were out of order and restaurants were closed in both terminals at the airport south of London. The airport apologised on X for the inconvenience to passengers.

SES Water said it was working to restore service after a power outage at its Bough Beech Water Treatment Works caused a drop in pressure and temporary water loss for some customers in Kent and Sussex counties.

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The airport said it was providing bottled water, though some passengers disputed that.

Paul Lee said he had not heard a word about the shut-off or seen water bottles being distributed.

"For people who need to go to the toilet, this isn't good," he told the BBC. "I'm taking off soon, so that's fine, but for passengers in a few hours, this will be bad."

Michael Dugher, a former member of Parliament, said on social media that with bars and restaurants closed, passengers were sitting on the floor because of a seating shortage. He urged the airport to open those spaces to create more seating. (AP)