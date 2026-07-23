Water leakage, damaged flooring leave MA stadium badminton courts unsafe

Ranjit Thakur

JAMMU, July 22: Despite repeated complaints regarding the deteriorating condition of badminton courts at the Indoor Sports Complex, MA Stadium, Jammu, no major repair work has been carried out so far to address the issue of water leakage from the roof and damaged flooring.

The poor condition of the facility has raised serious safety concerns among players, parents and members of the badminton fraternity, who said the courts have become unsafe for regular practice sessions due to uneven wooden flooring, seepage and inadequate infrastructure.

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Veteran player Ramesh Sharma said the condition of the courts has worsened after the floods that hit Jammu in September 2024. He said water leakage was witnessed at several points across the playing area during rainfall, further damaging the flooring and false ceiling.

"Today morning when we reached for practice, it was raining heavily and water was leaking at around eight points in almost the entire playing area. The problem has continued since 2024 floods, which had already damaged the wooden flooring and made it uneven at several places. Due to seepage, the false ceiling has also started giving way and may cause injuries to players if not repaired immediately," he said.

Players said all three wooden courts inside the hall developed lumps and uneven patches after floodwater entered the stadium. They added that the damaged surface could lead to ankle, knee and back injuries, making it risky for players to continue their training.

Another veteran badminton player Ashish Sharma expressed concern over the neglect of the facility and highlighted the long-pending infrastructure shortage at MA Stadium. He said the indoor hall, constructed in 1977 with only three courts, has witnessed no expansion for nearly five decades.

He said Jammu has been unable to host major national-level badminton tournaments due to the lack of adequate courts, as such events require at least eight playing courts. "The issue is not limited to repairs; it reflects the larger neglect of sports infrastructure development in Jammu," he said.

Manager Indoor Stadium Arshi Nad said the issue has been taken up with the concerned authorities for necessary repairs. She added that more than 100 badminton players are enrolled at MA Stadium.

A Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council (JKSC) Engineering Wing official said that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) amounting to around Rs 39 lakh has been prepared for the repair work. He added that the tendering process is underway and the work is expected to commence within the next few weeks.