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Water enters shops due to poor drainage

Excelsior Correspondent RAJOURI, July 18: Poor drainage in Rajouri town led to severe water-logging on ITI Road after rainfall, with water entering several houses and shops, causing inconvenience and shopkeepers suffer losses. Residents and shopkeepers expressed concern over the recurring...

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Daily Excelsior
04:45 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, July 18: Poor drainage in Rajouri town led to severe water-logging on ITI Road after rainfall, with water entering several houses and shops, causing inconvenience and shopkeepers suffer losses.

Residents and shopkeepers expressed concern over the recurring problem, alleging that the inadequate drainage system fails to handle rainwater, resulting in flooding even during moderate rainfall.

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The affected people urged the District Administration and Municipal Council Rajouri to immediately clear blocked drains and improve the drainage system to prevent such incidents in the future.

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