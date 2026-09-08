Warehouse traders meet VC JDA, raise issues of wholesale mandi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 7: To raise the issues of the biggest wholesale grain mandi in Jammu, a delegation of Traders Federation Ware House Nehru Market met Vice Chairman Jammu Development Authority (JDA) Rupesh Kumar, here today.

During the meeting Deepak Gupta, president of Federation along with Dheeraj Gupta, Sr. vice president apprised Rupesh Kumar about the problems faced by businessmen of this Wholesale Mandi.

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Speaking on the occasion, Deepak Gupta said that the trading community of Ware House-Nehru Market, an oldest wholesale market of Jammu is facing a lot of congestion due to lack of space with an increase in the business establishments since 1956.

He requested the VC JDA to give ownership rights to shopkeepers and also demanding extra separate land for godowns.

Deepak said, “Flipkart Wholesale, Reliance Smart Bazaar and other Retail and Wholesale Chain outlets are posing a big threat to small traders and the traders of Ware House. They are unable to compete because they don't have sufficient space for storage of goods. To meet this challenge, nearby land should be allotted to shopkeepers to construct godowns so that they can store commodities and save the edible commodities from scorching heat and torrential rains.”

He said that in the past, JDA proposed some sites but could not be finalised.

Deepak requested to expedite this process.

He said that the main road and other link roads of Ware House Nehru Market are in dilapidated condition. Due to heavy rush the road suffered wear and tear and developed many potholes. The blacktopping eroded which turned the road into a dusty path.

Asking for proper lighting, he said that this oldest wholesale market is gripped with darkness as most of the lights in the area are in damaged condition.

Deepak requested to install High Mast Lights at least five in number and install new street lights by removing the damaged lights lying in unworkable conditions in the area.

Raising the issue of Lease Deeds Transfers, Gupta said that many allottees have passed away in these five decades but till date the lease-dead are not transferred in the name of their wards.

“Lease Deeds of these allottees should be transferred after charging the minimum possible premium, he added.