Warehouse traders call off strike after LG orders probe into fire incident

Ration supply to resume today

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 11: The Traders Federation Warehouse-Nehru Market today called off its three-day shutdown following Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's decision to constitute a two-member committee to probe alleged lapses by the Fire and Emergency Services Department during the devastating fire at the market on Diwali night.

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Federation President Deepak Gupta told media persons that traders had decided to withdraw the strike after the administration took cognizance of their demand for an inquiry.

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He said the supply of ration from Warehouse-Nehru Market would resume from Thursday and traders would work round the clock to replenish stocks and ensure normal supplies to areas affected by the three-day closure.

Gupta said eight shops were completely gutted in the fire, while goods in two other shops suffered substantial damage. Besides, firefighting operations led to water entering another eight to ten adjoining shops, damaging goods worth lakhs of rupees.

He alleged that the delayed arrival of fire tenders aggravated the situation, prompting the Federation to call a shutdown, which continued for three days as a mark of protest.

The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has constituted a two-member committee comprising IGP Jammu Tejinder Singh and Divisional Commissioner Jammu Vikas Kundal to investigate the functioning and alleged shortcomings of the Fire and Emergency Services Department.

Gupta said the Federation had raised three major demands during its meeting with the interim Chief Secretary and other senior officials.

These included a thorough inquiry into the alleged negligence, financial assistance to affected traders in Shiv Market and Warehouse and speedy reconstruction of the damaged shops by the Jammu Development Authority (JDA), he said.

Gupta said the traders had also sought suitable land in and around Jammu for construction of godowns, claiming the interim Chief Secretary had issued directions to the JDA Vice Chairman in this regard.

He appealed to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to intervene personally and announce a special financial relief package for the affected traders.

The Federation president thanked the LG for ordering the inquiry, saying deficiencies in firefighting machinery, vehicles and emergency response must be identified and rectified to prevent such incidents in future.

He also expressed regret over unpleasant incidents during visits by some political leaders to the market, saying traders were emotionally disturbed following the losses.

However, he criticised attempts to politicise the tragedy instead of focusing on the rehabilitation of affected traders.

Gupta thanked political leaders, trade bodies and social organisations for extending support to the affected business community.

Senior Vice President of the Federation Dheeraj Mahajan, Vice President Vishal Gupta, General Secretary Abhimanyu Gupta, Secretary Rahul Gupta and Treasurer Nitish Mahajan were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, BJP MLAs Sham Lal Sharma, Choudhary Vikram Randhawa, Yudhvir Sethi, Narinder Singh and Arvind Gupta visited the Warehouse fire site and reiterated their commitment to provide some relief to the affected traders from their CDF provided Government relaxes the norms.

Reacting to the traders' long-pending demand of constructing godowns outside the city limits, MLA North, Sham Lal Sharma said that the community has been raising this demand for the past 4 decades.

He said when Smart City was conceived, there was a proposal for constructing a new warehouse and godowns, with land also identified for the purpose.

Sharma said he told the Chief Minister yesterday that most of this land has been encroached upon without the traders being accommodated.

He even offered to identify land in case the Chief Minister agrees to construct a warehouse and godowns outside the city.