Warehouse, Nehru Market traders observe bandh on day-2

CS, Div Com pay visit to fire affected site

* Some leaders trying to exploit situation: Deepak

Excelsior Correspondent

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JAMMU, Nov 10: The traders of Warehouse and Nehru Market in Jammu observed complete bandh on the second consecutive day in protest against the JK UT administration for its alleged failure to take action against the officials of the Fire and Emergency Services Jammu for delayed action to save the market from burning on Diwali night.

Eight shops were gutted on the night of Diwali, causing loss of property worth crores to the traders at Kamla Market in Ware House, Jammu. They suffered over 100 per cent losses in the devastating fire incident.

The Ware House Nehru Market Traders Association headed by Deepak Gupta is demanding financial support from the Government for massive losses suffered by the traders and action against the officials of Fire and Emergency Services for alleged ‘negligence in operation’.

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In-charge Chief Secretary, Shailendra Kumar along with Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Vikas Kundal paid visit to the devastated site at Warehouse this evening and took stock of the situation. He also spoke to the president and members of the Association besides fire victims. He assured an inquiry into the matter and allotment of land for the godowns.

Deepak Gupta told the Excelsior that after fire incident on Sunday night, leaders of many political parties visited the affected market to assess the damage and express their views. However, he expressed disappointment over attempts by certain leaders to exploit the unfortunate incident for political gains. He alleged that some opposition leaders were using the incident as an opportunity to target the Lieutenant Governor-led administration.

"We are clearly stating that timely action by the Fire and Emergency Services Department could have prevented the extent of the damage. We demand strict action against officials whose negligence contributed to the incident. However, the entire administration cannot be held responsible," he said.

Gupta said Association has called for a market shutdown till Wednesday. However, today Chief Secretary along with Divisional Commissioner, Vice Chairman Jammu Development Authority and other officers visited the site and gave verbal assurance to address our main demands. A memorandum was also submitted to the Chief Secretary by the Association. If a written order is issued tonight in this regard, the proposed bandh on Wednesday will be withdrawn, Gupta added.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the massive fire at the Warehouse, Jammu's largest grain market, resulting in gutting of eight shops at warehouse. He said that the unfortunate incident had caused huge financial losses to the affected traders and adversely impacted their livelihoods.

Farooq urged the government to provide immediate relief to the affected shopkeepers and take concrete measures for their rehabilitation and restoration of business activities. He also called upon the government to assess the losses suffered by the victims and provide them with adequate financial compensation.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Industries Jammu (FOIJ) has urged the Jammu and Kashmir Government to convene an emergency meeting with insurers, banks and traders affected by the fire at Warehouse-Nehru Market, Jammu.

The Federation called for immediate financial support to help traders repair their premises, replenish stock and resume business.

A delegation led by Tarun Singla, Chairman, FOIJ, visited the fire-affected market and met the shopkeepers. He was accompanied by Virender Jain, Co-Chairperson, FOIJ president , Association of Industries, Gangyal, and Gagan Jain, Co-Chairperson, FOIJ and president Birpur Industries Association. The delegation expressed solidarity with the trading community and assured affected shopkeepers that the industrial fraternity would help them source materials for repairs and rebuilding at concessional rates wherever possible.

BJP's state secretary Pawan Sharma has expressed deep anguish over the devastating fire that razed eight shops at Warehouse Market on Sunday night causing significant loss to the trading community. He demanded financial support for the Jammu fire victims.

Senior BJP leader Raman Suri has also expressed serious concern over the alarming spate of fire incidents in Jammu Kashmir, with nearly 64 incidents reportedly occurring at different locations in Jammu and its peripheries alone within a few days. He said the devastating fires at Shiv Market and at warehouse in Nehru Market, resulting in losses worth crores, underline the urgent need to strengthen firefighting infrastructure and emergency preparedness.

Hindustan Shiv Sena State president Vikrant Kapoor expressed deep concern over the massive fire incident in the Warehouse area of Jammu, which reportedly caused losses worth crores of rupees to the business community. He expressed solidarity with the affected traders and urged the government to provide immediate compensation to the victims.

He urged the government to complete the assessment of losses without unnecessary delay and announce an adequate compensation package for the affected shopkeepers. He appealed to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to ensure immediate financial assistance to the fire victims.