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Ware house Fire: Govt Should Make Special Provision To Provide Financial Assistance: Dr Jitendra

      MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh said the since financial assistance can’t be provided to shops affected by the fire at Ware House, he asked the J&K government to make special provision in this regard so traders...

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Daily Excelsior
04:10 PM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh said the since financial assistance can’t be provided to shops affected by the fire at Ware House, he asked the J&K government to make special provision in this regard so traders can be compensated.

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