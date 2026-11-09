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Ware house Fire: Govt Should Make Special Provision To Provide Financial Assistance: Dr Jitendra
MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh said the since financial assistance can’t be provided to shops affected by the fire at Ware House, he asked the J&K government to make special provision in this regard so traders...
MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh said the since financial assistance can’t be provided to shops affected by the fire at Ware House, he asked the J&K government to make special provision in this regard so traders can be compensated.