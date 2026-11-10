Ware House Fire: BJP MP, MLAs Meet CM, Demand Immediate Assistance Of Rs 10 Lakh To Each Shopkeeper
A delegation of BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma and five MLAs today called on the chief minister Omar Abdullah and submitted a memorandum with regard to relief and other relief measures to be provided to the shopkeepers affected by...
A delegation of BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma and five MLAs today called on the chief minister Omar Abdullah and submitted a memorandum with regard to relief and other relief measures to be provided to the shopkeepers affected by fire at Ware house Jammu. MLA Sham Lal Sharma said they have asked the CM to provide immediate financial assistance of Rs 10 Lakh to each shopkeeper
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