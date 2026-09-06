Warden Gujjar-Bakarwal Girls Hostel removed after protests

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 5: The District Development Commissioner Doda, Krishan Lal here today relieved Shakeena Begum, Incharge Warden, Girls Gujjar and Bakarwal Hostel, Doda and directed her to report to Chief Education Officer, Doda for further duties.

As per a government order in this regard, Shayista Begum, FMPHW was directed to look after the routine work of Warden at the Hostel, till further orders.

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The order further stated that Shayista shall ensure the day-to-day functioning of the Hostel and attend to all routine administrative matters relating to the supervision and welfare of the inmates.

It is pertinent to mention here that the inmates of Girls Gujjar and Bakarwal Hostel, Doda protested and raised voice against the alleged harassment by the outgoing Warden Shakeena Begum.

Parents of the inmate girls along with many social and political leaders have demanded removal of Shakeena Begum from the post of the Warden.

Earlier, DC Doda along with senior Police officers had visited the Hostel and assured action while by the evening office of the DC Doda issues order relieving Shakeena Begum from the post of Warden.