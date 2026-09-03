War of words in Manipur assembly over killing of four Naga civilians

IMPHAL, Sept 3: The ruling and opposition members in the Manipur assembly on Thursday engaged in a war of words over the killing of four Naga civilians in Kangpokpi district in May.

Replying to a query, Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam said four suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident.

Asked about allegations by several Naga civil society organisations and legislators that cadres of the Kuki National Front (P) and its leader, who is the husband of Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, were involved in the killings, Konthoujam said there was no concrete information regarding it. (AGENCIES)