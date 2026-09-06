War Against Drugs: Modi Govt Has Prepared Roadmap To Make India Drug-Free By 2029, Says Shah

Panaji, Sep 6: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's objective that drug-free youth power will lead to Viksit Bharat in 2047, and asserted the Union government has prepared a roadmap to make India drug-free by 2029.

The Modi government is committed to making the country drug-free to realise the dream of a developed India, just as it has worked to end the menace of Naxalism and terrorism, Shah said addressing a press conference here.

"It is Narendra Modi's objective that drug-free youth power will lead to Viksit Bharat in 2047," Shah said.

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"Before 2014, the fight against narcotics was largely conducted in small units and isolation. Agencies were often satisfied catching small time accused. Our government is making the fight national security priority," he said.

Under the Narendra Modi regime, Jammu and Kashmir is on the path to progress and development after the decline of terrorism, which is gradually approaching zero there, he said.

The sentiment of separatism has lessened since the abrogation of Article 370, Shah said.

"The Modi government has taken various steps to improve and strengthen internal security. Those who dreamt of a 'red' (Maoist) corridor from Tirupati to Pashupati have laid down arms and joined the mainstream. The northeast is also calm. Over 10000 young people have laid down arms," he said.

Shah stated that Naxalism, which persisted for five decades, has become a thing of the past.

"We have eradicated Naxalism and will deal with menace of narcotics in the same manner," the Union minister asserted.