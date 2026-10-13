Srinagar, Oct 13: The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board's proposal to introduce common themes for Friday sermons across mosques and shrines in the union Territory has drawn sharp criticism from the Muttahida Majlis Ulema (MMU) and leaders of the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who have questioned the Board's authority to shape religious discourse.

NC state spokesperson Imran Dar said the move would allow the BJP to influence the content of Friday sermons in Kashmir. The J&K Waqf Board is headed by BJP leader Darakhshan Andrabi,

"Now @BJP4India will DRAFT Friday sermons for mosques across Kashmir," Dar said in a post on X. "They will decide what issues our preachers will talk about, what color they will give them and what issues are brushed under the carpet."

Advertisement

"The content will be theirs, the wording will be theirs and the intent will be theirs," he said, adding that he was not a fundamentalist but could not accept the move.

Dar expressed confidence that religious leaders, including Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, would oppose the decision "with tooth and nail."

PDP leader and lawmaker Muntazir Mehdi also opposed the proposal, saying the Waqf Board's responsibility was to manage religious institutions, not dictate what religious leaders should preach.

"Waqf's job is management, not dictating sermons. Imams (prayer leaders)and Khateebs (preachers) don't need a prescribed agenda to guide their communities," Mehdi said.

Strongly opposing what he described as an attempt to impose a narrative through Friday sermons, Mehdi urged the Board to focus on its core responsibilities and respect the role of religious scholars and the Muttahida Majlis Ulema (MMU).

"Manage institutions, don't control religious discourse," he said.

The MMU, an umbrella body of leading religious and socio-religious organisations in Jammu and Kashmir, also strongly objected to the proposal, saying a statutory body could not determine or regulate what is preached from the mosque pulpit.

"The Mimbar (mosque pulpit) is an Amanah (trust) and religious guidance is the domain of Ulema, Imams and recognised religious institutions, rooted in Islamic scholarship and the traditions of the different schools of thought," the MMU said in a statement.

It said the state or government could not assume authority over religious discourse by prescribing or scripting speeches to be delivered during prayers.

The MMU drew a distinction between religious scholars voluntarily agreeing on common sermons to address social concerns and an administrative body linked to the state prescribing themes or directions for religious speeches.

The latter, it said, amounted to "forcible state intrusion into the religious sphere" and went against the principles of freedom of religious practice.

The organisation urged the Waqf Board to restrict itself to the management, maintenance and protection of Waqf properties instead of creating what it called unnecessary controversy.

The MMU last week separately announced plans to introduce coordinated Friday sermons beginning this Friday to address pressing social concerns.

On Saturday, the Waqf Board decided to constitute a core committee of imams and Islamic scholars to finalise common themes for sermons delivered at mosques and shrines on Fridays and other religious occasions.

The decision was taken at a meeting following suggestions from imams and Islamic scholars, according to the Board.

Centralised Friday sermons, or khutbahs, are practised in several Muslim-majority countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Egypt. In these countries, central religious authorities provide sermon topics or prescribed texts, often as part of efforts to regulate religious discourse and promote messages on social and public issues. (Agencies)