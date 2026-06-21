Waqf Board to take up work of Sufi Shrine at Baramulla: Andrabi

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 20: Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board, Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi today visited the Sufi Shrine of Hazrat Janbaaz Wali (RA) at Khanpora, Baramulla and conducted an on-the-spot inspection of the ongoing Heritage Restoration and Conservation Project being executed through the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums, J&K.

A Waqf Board official said the visit followed repeated representations from local residents and devotees who had expressed serious concerns regarding certain important components that had been left out of the restoration project.

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“The matter had been consistently brought to the notice of the Chairperson, seeking her personal intervention for an amicable resolution, “ the official said.

Today after a detailed assessment of the site and due consideration of public sentiments, Dr Andrabi announced on the spot that the reconstruction of the Shrine Sanctum and all other left-out components of the project, along with other essential developmental and conservation works, would be taken up immediately by the J&K Waqf Board.

She assured that the works would be executed in a manner that preserves the shrine’s sanctity, heritage value and religious significance while addressing the aspirations of all stakeholders. The announcement was received with overwhelming appreciation from devotees and local residents, who expressed gratitude for the Chairperson’s prompt and decisive intervention.

People described the decision as a reflection of Dr Andrabi’s unwavering commitment to the preservation of religious heritage and the protection of invaluable spiritual assets. They lauded the initiative as a sensitive, people-centric and visionary step that balances conservation requirements with public expectations.

Earlier, Waqf Chairperson chaired a detailed review meeting at DC Office Baramulla in connection with the project. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Syed Altaf Hussain Musvi; Executive Magistrate, J&K Waqf Board, Ishtiyaq Mohiuddin; Executive Engineer, R&B Division Baramulla, Mohammad Younis Shah; Assistant Executive Engineer Mohammad Ather; ; Executive Engineer, J&K Waqf Board, Qazi Mushtaq mong others.