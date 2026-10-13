Waqf Board Chief Darakhshan Andrabi Denies Order On Uniform Friday Sermons
BJP leader and Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board chairperson Darakhshan Andrabi on Tuesday denied issuing any order making uniform Friday sermons mandatory, following a controversy over the proposed move that drew opposition from Chief Minister...
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BJP leader and Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board chairperson Darakhshan Andrabi on Tuesday denied issuing any order making uniform Friday sermons mandatory, following a controversy over the proposed move that drew opposition from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah
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