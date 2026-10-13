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Home / Videos / Waqf Board Chief Darakhshan Andrabi Denies Order On Uniform Friday Sermons

Waqf Board Chief Darakhshan Andrabi Denies Order On Uniform Friday Sermons

        BJP leader and Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board chairperson Darakhshan Andrabi on Tuesday denied issuing any order making uniform Friday sermons mandatory, following a controversy over the proposed move that drew opposition from Chief Minister...

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Daily Excelsior
07:22 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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BJP leader and Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board chairperson Darakhshan Andrabi on Tuesday denied issuing any order making uniform Friday sermons mandatory, following a controversy over the proposed move that drew opposition from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah

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